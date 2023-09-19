Pharmacist chop life imprisonment for raping 12 year old boy

Wia dis foto come from, NAPTIP

19 September 2023, 20:04 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

One Federal High Court for Nigeria capital send di former Chief Pharmacist of National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Abubakar Danraka to chill di rest of im life inside prison for di rape, (sodomy) of one small boy.

For judgement wey don make history for di implementation of di Violence Against Pesin Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015, Justice Akanbi-Yusuf on Monday 18 September 2023, find Dr Danraka guilty of Section 1 of di Act.

Inside one statement wey di kontri National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) send, dem say dis court decision don end three years palava wey bin follow di case wey become popular sake of di kain attention wey e bin draw from all over di kontri.

Authorities arrest Abubakar Mustapha Danraka wey also bin be di Senior Special Adviser (Technical) to di Director of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development on 27 March 2020.

Danraka rape one small boy wey bin dey live for di same estate wit am for Abuja.

Di statement say: “Im bin deceive di small boy enta im room, come rape am through im anus afta e make am drunk.”

Danraka land court on 9 August 2021, and im case begin for 5th April 2022, wia im plead “not guilty”.

For im reaction di Director General of NAPTIP, Fatima Waziri-Azi, hail di court for di judgement wey she describe as “victory for us as a kontri.”

Dis na number three rape conviction wey NAPTIP don win for di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) inside 2023.

For Danraka case, im offence dey two ways: First im rape small pikin. For Nigeria di case fall under di VAPP or violence against persons law.

Second im commit sodomy – anal sex – wey be offence wit different levels of punishment including death depending on di state wia e happun.

Wetin be sodomy?

Generally, sodomy na any sex act weda oral sex or anal sex wey no go lead to pregnancy.

Di word sodomy relate to sex acts wey many religion bin ban since way back in history, but dem also find dia way enta most kontris laws.

So like many practices wey first bin exist for religion as taboo, before goments come later transform dis concepts and principles from religious teaching to law, na so sodomy turn crime for law.

For Nigeria, weda na di federal criminal code wey dem dey practice for states wey dey south of di kontri, or na di federal penal code for di north, sodomy na crime.

But di exact meaning of wetin qualify as sodomy, depend on which law and for which state di law dey apply.

For criminal code section 214 any pesin wey get carnal knowledge, or any pesin wey allow man get carnal knowledge wit him or her don commit crime wey go chop 14 years for prison.

For penal code, depending on which state for north: sodomy don occur for Kaduna and Yobe state, if anybody get anal sex wit any man.