D﻿i pipo, and shows wey make BBC at 100

one hour wey don pass

Di British Broadcasting Company, BBC bin start on di 18th October, 1922 by group of wireless manufacturers wey include Marconi.

D﻿em start daily Broadcasting for radio for Marconi London Studio for November 14, 1922.

N﻿ow BBC don get radio, tv, and digital offerings for all ova di world.

S﻿o first for our waka into di tori about BBC, make we gist una sometins wey you fit no know about dia popular shows.

W﻿etin you fit no know about BBC popular shows

Strictly Come Dancing

E﻿ start for 2004 for series we just last six weeks. Year by year di show grow sotay e pass X Factor in popularity to become on of di most watched programmes for di BBC.

D﻿i creator Fenia Vardanis bin dream of di idea for one boring commissioning meeting for BBC for 2003. The BBC One Controller Lorraine Heggessey say di bosses no too like am at first.

Las-las, she tok say management use side eye approve di project on di condition say dem no use "celebrity" for im name sake of say dem no wan dumb di show down.

D﻿i format don dey used all ova di wrld like for US, Dancing with di Stars. For years, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli bin travel between di two kontris each week to judge di two shows.

H﻿ighights for di show include Ed Bell Gagnam Style dance, Bill Bailey Rappers Delight and John Sergeant Paso Doble. Di show low points na plenti marriage breakups wey happun sake of di "Strictly Curse", wey be wen celebrities catch feelings for professional dancers.

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Chris Moyles wey be di longest host with di first host Tony Blackburn for di 40th anniversary for 2007

R﻿adio 1 Breakfast Show

D﻿em start for 1967, BBC bin gbab plenti pirate radio DJs wen dem start dia pop music station, Radion 1. Till then, BBC bin no get radio stations wey you fit hear pop music.

D﻿i station first breakfast show na wetin pipo don call di most ogbonge spot for broadcasting but di young and controversial hots don give dia oga headache sometimes.

C﻿hris Evans don dey regularly enta tabloids on top say e like to party wella. One time im carry im team go 17 hour bar crawl wey end 2 hours before im suppose go on air. E finally resign afta managers no let am to work four day week.

D﻿i first ever host na Tony Blackburn, 79. Di longest host na Chris Moyles wey hold am down for almost nine years. During im time for di show, im and im team breal world record for individual live radio show, as im stay for air for more than 51 hours for 2011.

D﻿i breakfast first female host na Zoe Ball, wey also become di first female breakfast host for BBC Radio 2.

Wetin we call dis foto, C﻿larkson (middle) comot di show afta im punch producer, so im and im co-stars go Amazon

T﻿op Gear

T﻿op Gear na one of BBC most successful show exports, but e fit win di show wey get di most wahala.

SDi show start for 1977 but na wen Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James may join di show for 2003 to 2015 na mbe di most popular and notorious.

O﻿ne of di kasala na wen dia moto bin dey attacked for Afghanistan afta some locals bin tin say di FKL for dia number plate na about di 1982 Falklands War.

C﻿larkson finally leave di show afta im nack one of di producers blow (di three come dey work for Amazon). Afta dat, Top Gun face wahala afta wahala with di Chris Evans era wey pipo no like and also get im own kasala before di show finally calm down as Paddy McGuiness dey lead fi presenting team

Wetin we call dis foto, F﻿irst female Doctor Who for 2017

D﻿octor Who

D﻿octor Who na di longest running sci-fi show for world and e first air for 1963-1989 and become popular sake of say e make in young viewers t o dey hide behind chair. E come back again for 2005 with Christopher Eccleston

D﻿i first doctor na Willian Hartnell, while di most recent na Sex Education Ncuti Gatwa wey go be di 14th Doctor Who from next year.

F﻿or di 1960s and 70s, wen dem still dey store programmes for tape, di BBC bin dey destroy parts of di archive to free space wey make dem delete 253 episodes of Doctor Who. Butt dem don find plenti of di old recordings for foreign roadcasters and fans hand so now na only 97 episodes dey miss.

Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿David Attenborough

D﻿avid Attenborough documentaries

E﻿ no dey possible to pick one programme wey fo rep Sir David as e don narrate plenti nature documentaries for im ogbonge broadcasting career wey no only include presenting but managing work too (e be di controller for BBC Two for four years)

B﻿ut im career for BBC no start gdigba like dat, dem reject am for di first job im apply for as radio talk producer. Wen e come land in first television job, e bin no get television.

I﻿n 1979 series Life on Earth inspire a generation of documentary makers and start im waka for world known series wey include Planet Earth, Life, Blue Planet and Frozen Planet.

D﻿em even name one polar research ship afta am for 2016. Di British public bin want make dem call di £200m vessel Boaty McBoatface but dem name am RSS David Attenborough. But because of public vote, one of di ship sub sea vehicles collect di Boaty name.

F﻿aces wey don show for BBC

D﻿avid Attenborough for 1960 for di start of im career as Talks Producer and Presenter. Later im go become di greatest broad cast communicator about natural history and environment.

﻿Michaela Coel in I May destoy You weybe di television drama she write , produce and co-direct for 2020.

N﻿adiya Hussain na di winner for di Great British Bake Off for 2015 and she start her career as popular pesin for BBC television cooking.

E﻿lton John, wen im young play piano for di Top of di Pops for 1070s. e come back to BBC plenti times for im long ogbonge career.

M﻿artin Luther King do interview with Face to Face host John Freeman for 1961. Dem do di interview for very empty looking and spot lit show studio, so all di focus dey on wetin di interviewee tok.

I﻿dris Elba act as di troubled Detective Chief Inspector John Luther wey dey chase criminals for di capital for di dark drama Luther for 2010. Elba tok say 'John dey so close to my heart, e dey part of me'.

Before e become James Bond... Daniel Craig bin act as Geordie Peacock for di 1996 production of Our Friends in the North.

G﻿raham Norton for 2006, wen im dey present Strictly Dance Fever. E be originally actor before im go present di Graham Norton Show from 2007 till now with awards along di way

R﻿apper and singer Stormzy headline di Pyramid stage for di Glastonbury Festival for 2019 wey make am d first black solo British headliner ever for di festival.