How 175 pikin catch HIV for UK

Wia dis foto come from, Family Photo Wetin we call dis foto, As pikin, dem see haemophilia for Michael body

6 hours wey don pass

At least 175 pikin wey get blood disorder haemophilia collect HIV infection for Britain.

Di incident happun during di 1980s, according to documents from di national archives wey BBC News see.

Some of di families affected give evidence for one public inquiry into wetin pipo don call di worst treatment disaster in di history of di National Health Service (NHS).

Na almost 36 years ago - for late October 1986 - but Linda no go ever forget di day dem tell am say her son don dey infected.

Dem call am into consulting room for Birmingham Children Hospital, wit 16-year-old Michael.

As a baby, dem been don see haemophilia for im body, a genetic disorder wey stop pesin blood from clotting well.

Linda bin tink say di meeting na to tok about how to move im treatment to di main Queen Elizabeth Hospital for di city.

"Evri tin just dey normal as we dey do tins wey be say my husband even siddon inside car outside," she tok.

"Den suddenly doctor say 'Of course, Michael dey HIV positive,' and e just tok am ordinarily like say e dey tok about weather condition. My belle just fall.

"We enta car, I tell my husband and we just dey silent till we reach house. We no tok any tin – na shock.

Test positive

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Dem call Linda into consulting room for Birmingham Children Hospital, wit 16-year-old Michael

Na dat early time wey Aids dey spread - few months before goment Don't Die of Ignorance TV campaign enlighten evri Britain dat time.

But di stigma of di disease already dey real.

For 1985, dozens of parents bin carry dia pikin comot from one primary school for Hampshire afta a nine-year-old student - also a haemophiliac – bin don dey tested positive for Aids antibodies, as pipo sabi HIV den.

Michael no want make im friends and family dey aware.

"Dat na di way e take cope wit am – e keep am to im sef," Linda tok.

Between 1970 and 1991, 1,250 pipo wit blood disorders dey infected wit HIV for UK afta taking Factor VIII – one new treatment wey replace di clotting protein wey no dey dia blood.

Now, documents from di National Archives show say NHS doctors give at least 175 pikin dem medication for hospitals, schools or haemophilia clinics.

Tori be say Tens of thousands of oda also dey exposed to hepatitis C, wey fit cause liver failure and cancer, either through di same treatment or a blood transfusion.

About half of doz infected wit HIV die of Aids-related illness before life-saving antiretroviral drugs later become available.

Drug users

Wia dis foto come from, Family foto Wetin we call dis foto, Michael as a young man: E die on May 26, 1995, exactly a week before im 26th birthday

During dat time, di UK no dey self-sufficient for blood products, so dem Factor VIII from di United States.

Dem make each batch from mixed blood plasma of thousands of donors.

If just one of doz donors dey HIV positive, den e fit spread di virus.

Drug companies for US pay pipo to donate - including some wey dey high-risk groups, such as prisoners and drug users.

Linda remember wetin dem tell am about Aids and how to sabi di symptoms.

But she say di family no dey fully aware of di dangers - through dis whole time, dem kontinu to treat her son wit di same American medication.

In his late teens, Michael begin get health problems - from night sweats to glandular fever to a bad attack of cold.