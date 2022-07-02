Police tok why dem keep girl wey dey bark like dog for cell, arrest boyfriend

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

43 minutes wey don pass

Police for Ogun State southwest, Nigeria don confirm say dem keep one girl for cell afta dem bring am come police station sake of say she dey bark like dog.

Inside one viral video wey BBC Pidgin see ontop Twitter, di young woman bin dey bark like dog inside police cell witout any clothes.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, tok for one statement say dem bring di girl come police station witout any clothes and she bin dey difficult to control.

Abimbola say dem keep am for cell sake of say she bin dey act violent.

"Pipo allege say di girl dey bark like dog sake of say one suspected Yahoo boy use am spiritually and diabolically," Abimbola tok.

Di police tok-tok pesin say dem call di girl parents immediately dem bring dia daughter to di station.

Abimbola say di parents take di girl to di hospital for medical attention wit di help of di police and dem don gbab di suspected Yahoo boy for interrogation.

"Di case wey attract many pipo to di station don dey transferred to di State Criminal investigation department for discreet investigation on di order of Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole," Abimbola tok.

'We dey embarrassed to see di video'

Di Ogun State Police Command say dem dey surprised and embarrassed to see di video of di victim dey circulate on social media.

Dem say di embarrassment plenti sake of say na wen di victim dey naked inside police cell dem take di video.

"Sake of dis, di di Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole don order full scale investigation to know di source of di video and how e become a subject of social media discussion."

Police say e no dey civilised to dey circulate dat kind video on social media sake of say e go affect di girl dignity and dis kind tin fit be anoda source of psychological trauma for am.