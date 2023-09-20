#JusticeforMohbad protest rock different parts of Nigeria - Latest on di death of Afrobeats star

Plenty fans of Afrobeats star MohBad, wey die last week don enta streets to demand for justice.

Peaceful protests for di late Nigerian singer dey happun for different states across Nigeria.

Musicians, celebrities and influential pipo from around di world don pay tribute to di late singer and rapper.

Dem describe im death as shocking and very painful. Most of dem praise im talent, tok about im pains and some share memories of di time dem spend wit am.

Some pipo wey mourn im death tok say dem no know am but dem dey vibe to im songs steady.

Di 27-year-old singer, wey im real name na Ilerioluwa Aloba, die for one hospital for Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on 12 September.

Although di exact cause of im death neva dey clear to di public.

Di Lagos state govnor don promise to carry out thorough investigation.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu bin tweet on Tuesday say im don invite di kontri secret police, DSS to help find out wetin happun to Mohbad, e ask anybody wit information to come forward - but beg im fans to stop dey make statements wey fit make di mata worse.

Dem don set up one special investigative team to dig up di body of di singer for autopsy so dat dem go fit unravel di circumstances wey lead to im death.

Protest, Ban on Naira Marley songs for radio stations & oda tins wey don occur since di death of Mohbad

Di hashtag #justiceformohbad don dey trend on X, former Twitter, since di musician death on Tuesday 12 September.

As pipo emotions dey high, some tributes bin suggest say di singer face bully within di music industry.

Most of di pipo anger dey particularly directed at im former boss, Naira Marley, wey e get disagreement wit afta e comot from di musician label - Marlian Records - last year.

Marley himself wey im real name na Azeez Fashola don call for thorough investigation into MohBad death and e promise to assist wit "uncovering any foul play or injustice".

However, wave of peaceful protests don dey spread across Nigeria to mourn di death of di rising star and to call for justice.

For Abeokuta di Ogun state capital, Southwest Nigeria, youths wey wear black clothes bin gada for di popular Panseke market for Abeokuta, dem carry placards wit inscriptions like #JusticeforMohbad, Justice for Mohbad”.

Youths for Akure, di Ondo State capital, also storm major roads within di area to protest di death of Mohbad

Lagos based fans and mourners for Ikate, Lekki and oda axis of di state also enta street to demand for justice as dem call on Nigerian Police plus oda security agencies to fish out im killers.

Dem dey plan to hold candlelight procession on Thursday,21 September 21.

Apart from di protest, Mohbad colleagues don dey donate money to one fund dem set up for im son Imole.

Im fans on social media say dem dey plan similar demonstrations for Kenya capital, Nairobi, and for London, UK.

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa don also beg di fans wey dey protest di death of di late artiste to give police space to carry out dia investigations.

E tok dis one wen e meet wit some Nollywood actresses wey visit di command on Wednesday 20 September to seek for justice for Mohbad.

“Give us space, if you trust us, no trigger anytin wey go remove our attention. Those pipo wey also no want justice fit trigger am. Allow police to get busy.”

Oga Owohunwa add say dem go provide proper protection for di family of di deceased. E say im don order di special unit to arrange correct protection for di family of Mohbad till all di investigations don dey successfully completed.

As plenti pipo dey point fingers to different celebrities wey video show say dem bully Mohbad wen im dey alive, di police tok say dem don write letter give pipo wey dem identify to invite dem come tok wetin dem know for di death of Mohbad.

CP Owohunwa add say anyone wey no show up after dem invite am, dem go place am for wanted list.

Di death of Mohbad don make some radio stations ban Naira Marley songs.

Splash FM for Ibadan, Oyo State and Fresh FM for Ado, Ekiti State don ban Naira Marley songs for dia stations till further notice.

Also di management of Ebonyi broadcasting Television-EBT following di Indefinite ban on Naira Marley songs bin also order immediate evacuations of Marlians Albums for dia studio!

Di management add say any staff wey by mistake or by chance play Marlians songs for dia studio go chop without pay, and dem go prosecute am.

Invicta FM don also ban Marlian Records for dia airwaves.

One statement dem issue tok say,“In light of current details wey dey comot from di death of di artist wey pipo sabi wella as Mohbad, Invicta98.9 FM don stop to dey give airtime to any song by any artist from Naira Marley record label.”

Mohbad biography

Wia dis foto come from, Mohbad/Twitter

Di singer, wey call himself "Imole" - di Yoruba word for light, dey married and e get one five-month-old son.

E begin make name for himself for 2019, thanks to im streetwise, sometimes lewd, relatable lyrics.

Fans love im unique baritone voice – e dey popular for im hit singles KPK (Ko Por Ke) and Ponmo, wey feature musicians Lil Kesh and Naira Marley.

E bin dey wit Marlian Records for about two years, anti-drug enforcement agents for February 2022 raid im house.

Dem catch MDA drug and cannabis for im and oda musicians possession but dem no charge dem.

Afta e fall out wit Marlian Records, e allege say dem deliberately dey sabotage im tours - sometimes organisers go cancel am for last minute.

For June, e file petition to police for Lagos and allege say Samson Balogun, one music promoter wey dey popular as Sam Larry, lead one group of armed men to interrupt onevideo shoot.

MohBad allege say dem bin assault am and destroy some of im equipment.

Oga Larry don deny di allegation and police tok say MohBad no follow through wit di case. Di music promoter don since comot hand say im no dey involved for di mata, e say him and di singer dey on good terms.

Videos of MohBad complaints about im relationship wit Marlian Records don show for social media since im death.