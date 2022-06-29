Court fit send US singer R. Kelly to years in jail for alleged sex trafficking

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Singer R. Kelly fit face decades for prison when dem sentence am on Wednesday, nine months afta being found guilty of running a scheme to sexually abuse women and pikin.

For September, a New York jury convict am of racketeering and eight counts of sex trafficking.

Di 55-year-old R&B singer go spend at least 10 years in prison, wit di maximum possible sentence being life imprisonment.

Prosecutors bin say e suppose spend at least 25 years behind bars.

Dem find di singer - wey dey known for di hit songs I Believe I Can Fly and Ignition (Remix) - say e bi di ringleader of a violent and coercive scheme to lure women and pikin dem for am to sexually abuse.

Di six-week trial don hear how e traffick women between different US states, wit di assist of im managers, security guards and oda entourage members, over two decades.

Prosecutors say e show "callous disregard" for im victims and show no remorse.

"Indeed, di defendant's decades of crime appear don dey to fuelled by narcissism and belief dat im musical talent absolved am of any need to conform im conduct - no mata how predatory, harmful, humiliating or abusive to odas - to si strictures of di law," dem tok.

Di court also hear how Kelly bin illegally obtain paperwork to marry singer Aaliyah when she dey 15 for 1994, seven years before di singer died inside a plane crash.

Di certificate, leak at di time, tok say Aaliyah's age na18. Dem annul di marriage months later.

Afta several delays, dem go sentence am for di US District Court in New York on Wednesday.

Kelly dey face separate trial for Chicago on child sex images and obstruction charges.