How Morocco beat Nigeria to qualify for Wafcon 2022 final

Wia dis foto come from, @EnMaroc Wetin we call dis foto, Sanaa Mssoudy score di equaliser for Morocco

19 July 2022 New Informate one hour wey don pass

Hosts of di 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco dig deep to beat nine-women defending champions Nigeria to qualify for dia first Final.

Di Atlas Lionesses of Morocco beat Super Falcons 5-4 on penalties afta dem play 1-1 for regulation time.

Uchenna Kanu score di first goal of di match for Nigeria for di 62nd minute before Morocco equalise four minutes later through Sanaa Mssoudy

Di match still enta 30 minutes extra -time but nobody score, until e enta penalties.

Di defeat see Morocco end Super Falcons wey be di defending Champions of di tournament dia dream to win di title for di tenth time.

Tale of two red cards for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Super Falcons Wetin we call dis foto, Onomonu penalty wey goalkeeper save na im hand Morocco victory

Nigeria Super Falcons collect two red cards for di highly tensed match.

Halimatu Ayinde red ard land for di 41st minute afta she tackle Rosella Annie of Morocco.

Rasheedat Ajibade bin see yellow for dangerous foul on Ayane but di referee later change am to Red afta VAR check for di 71st minute.

Di Super Falcons player stamp di heel of di forward wey end her match day.

E prove to be di game changer as di two sending off happun to two of Nigeria best players for di tournament.

Although di nine-times champions battle hard during extra-time and for even take di lead through Gift Monday shot wey hit bar.