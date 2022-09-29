Trial of di alleged killer of Bamise go continue for court today - Wetin don happun so far

By Gift Andrew

Di murder case of Bamise Ayanwola go continue for court on Thursday afta e suffer a setback as a result of di absence of di lawyer of Andrew Nice Ominikoron, di BRT driver wey dey accused of allegedly killing di young fashion designer

Court bin adjourn di case on Wednesday sake of di defense lawyer no show face for court.

Lawyer Abayomi Omotubora arrive court afta di judge Sherifat Sonaike don already adjourn di case sake of im absence.

Dis na di fifth time di lawyer go dey absent for court since di trial start.

For July 7 wen court bin adjourn di case sake of di lawyer absence, di judge advise di defendant to find anoda lawyer.

Di lawyer bin dey absent for June 7 and 9, but send rep on June 30.

Mr Omotubora tell tori pipo on Wednesday say part of why im dey absent for court na sake of say im get oda cases to attend to.

Andrew Nice Ominikoron dey accused say e rape and murder di 22 years old fashion designer Bamise inside di BRT bus for February 2022.

Bamise disappear after e enter BRT bus for di streets of Lagos. Dem later find her deadi bodi for road.

Im also get accuse say e rape anoda passenger Maryjane Odezelu on November 25, 2021.

Wetin happun to Bamise

Bamise na young fashion designer from Ondo state but bin dey live wit her parents for Lagos.

Bamise na young fashion designer from Ondo state but bin dey live wit her parents for Lagos.

She bin dey on her way to see her elder brother wen she miss.

She be di last born of di Ayanwola family. She stop school to venture into fashion designing.

She bin just do freedom from wia she learn work before her untimely death happun.

Tori be say police discover her deadi bodi for di streets of Lagos days afta she go missing wen she enta BRT bus wey dey owned by di goment.

Her family say she do video recording of part of her experience inside di BRT bus and also send SOS messages to her friend wey help her family and security agencies sabi which bus and driver wey dey involved for di mata.

Tori of her death cos plenti cry for Lagos and for social media.

Police arrest di driver of di bus she enta Andrew Nice and carri am go court.

Court remand am for over two months before im trial begin on Monday, May 9, 2022.