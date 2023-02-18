CSP Patrick Agbazue and im team of alleged extra-judicial killers dey Abuja for investigation

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

58 minutes wey don pass

Di alleged extra-judicial killer police squad under di leadership of CSP Patrick Agbazue land Police Force Headquarters Abuja on Friday for investigation.

Nigeria Inspector General of Police set up special investigation panel to torchlight di serious accuse against di officers wey dey serve for Zone 13 Command, Ukpo-Dunkofia, and di Anambra State Command, for south east Nigeria.

Inside statement wey di police release for dia social media platforms, di IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, set up di investigation panel under di IGP Monitoring and Mentoring Unit to “begin investigations into some very strong allegations of unprofessionalism, high-handedness and extra-judicial killings.”

Social media bin catch fire afta one of di popular blogs for di kontri bin reveal some very serious allegations of kidnappings, killings and torturing innocent pipo to agree say dem be members of unknown gunmen, by CSP Patrick Chukwuemeka Agbazue wey be di officer-in-charge of di Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Anambra state command and im team.

Police say di following officers don report to di Force Headquarters since on Friday to begin investigation: CSP Patrick Agbazue, SP Nwode Nkeiruka di Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 13 Headquarters, Ukpo-Dunkofia and Inspector Harrison Akama wey dey attached to di RRS.

Di IGP say na wetin dem find out from di investigation go determine dia next line of action.

Extra-judicial killing for Nigeria

Nigeria police officers don chop plenti accuse of extra-judicial killings and oda police brutality in recent times.

Dis na wetin cause di EndSARS protest of 2020 across Nigeria, where plenti pipo call on di police authorities to disband di Special Anti-Robbery Squad sake of dia alleged brutality.

Police yield di call and disband di unit.

As police dey try dia best to reform dia system, bad eggs wey dey di institution no dey make di work show as dem dey continue to put police for bad light.

Anoda mata wey recently put police for bad light na di case of one Nigerian lawyer wey one policeman allegedly kill on Christmas Day as she dey return from church wit her family.

Di lawyer wey also be chief executive officer and lead consultant of Croston Homes Consulting bin die afta di officer allegedly shoot am for chest.