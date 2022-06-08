Top moments from APC Presidential Convention

Wia dis foto come from, APC Nigeria

Afta two days, delegates from Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress party elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as dia presidential candidate for di 2023 elections.

Di former Lagos state govnor dust 13 aspirants to emerge winner and di flag bearer of APC for di Presidential party convention wey happun for Abuja di kontri capital.

Tinubu poll 1,271 votes to defeat im closest rival, former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, wey get 316 votes.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo come third wit 235, while Senate President Ahmad Lawan get 152.

From speeches, to aspirants stepping down, checkout some ogbonge moments wey happun for di APC convention.

Di Arrivals

Di Eagle square, start to bubble wen politicians, aspirants and leaders of di party begin show face for di venue of di convention.

Di atmosphere bin dey really charged wit singing, cheers and music.

As per say politics na game of numbers some aspirants been get more cheers pass odas.

Tinubu, one of di most experienced and popular politician for di game, get plenty followers and dem come prepared.

Wit dia Ankara uniform dem sing and hala im nickname Jagaban! Jagaban as im arrive.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo supporters hala Star boy as dem sight am wit im white agbada cloth wen e land.

And Yahaya Bello aka White lion na anoda pesin wey supporters hala im name.

Rotimi Ameachi carry im own crowd too wey also dey chant im nickname lion of Ubima!

Aspirants speech wey totori pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Yemi Osinbajo/Facebook

Di party bin allow all di aspirants time to sell dia self to di delegates before dem vote.

Dem ask dem to tell di delegates and millions of Nigerians wey bin dey watch wetin dem go do if dem elect dem as di party candidate.

Some aspirants like Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinabjo, Rotimi Ameachi, Pastor Tunde Bakare and Tein Jack rich bin drop some punch lines during dia speech.

Dis na some of dem…

Vice President Yemi Osinabjo say: " You no fit wish dis kontri well and vote for pesin wey you no believe in."

Former minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi say: " Hire me and fire me if I no deliver."

Pastor Tunde Bakare tok wit plenty ginger say: "I dey step up by di grace of God and wit your support to be di 16 president of Nigeria."

Tein Jack-Rich say: "Somebody meet me and give me 25,000 naira to start my business… today 25,000 naira to create value of ova one billion dollars."

Ogbonnaya Onu make case for south east presidency say "Wia di justice?! Wia di justice?! Wia di justice?!- We need to do di right tin."

Aspirants wey step down

Wia dis foto come from, Kayode Fayemi

Eight presidential aspirants out of di 23 bin step down before delegates bin vote.

Seven of dem drop dia ambition for di former Lagos state Govnor Bola Tinubu while one pesin step down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Di pipo wey step down for Tinubu na

Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti state)

Governor Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa state)

Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Senator Ajayi Borrofice

Dimeji Bankole

Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

Uju Ohanenye

While Nicholas Felix step down for Yemi Osinbajo.

Handing ova of di party flag

Wia dis foto come from, APC