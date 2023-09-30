Who evicted housemates predict as winner of BBNaija All Stars season

Wia dis foto come from, Mercy/illebaye/Cece/Pere/Adekunle/Cross

30 September 2023, 19:03 WAT New Informate 52 minutes wey don pass

Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show go officially end on Sunday 1 October.

Afta 70 days, some of di evicted housemates don predict who go win di All Stars season.

Only six housemates remain wey fit win di ogbonge prize of 120 million naira

Na llebaye, Mercy, Cece, Adekunle, Pere and Cross, be di finalist dis season.

To emerge as finalists, dem survive evictions, win immunity and oda hurdles dem jam.

Meanwhile, some of di housemates wey dem evict, don chook mouth to reason who dem tink say go win dis season.

Checkout some of dia predictions.

Who be di housemates wey dey BBNaija all stars 23rd July 2023

Whitemoney say: ‘’Every season e get one pesin wey some tins just dey follow, so na Baye time. Na only blind pesin wey no go see say na her time, So na Baye time. I no know weda she go win but she get chance to win but na her time’’.

Angel say: ‘’I like Baye… based on her game I respect di game I no go lie, na smart one I feel say she go win’’.

Soma say: Definitely Baye go win

Venita no drop her own prediction she say: ''Wahala go dey wey neva arrive yet oh! for me I still feel like say something must happun dat house no dey stay one place. Based on how di shift go happun we go know''.

During dia media rounds na im dem make dia prediction.

Erica former BBnaija housemates predict say Cece go win di show.

Out of all di finalists, na Mercy Eke get di highest number of followers for Instagram.

Mercy get 4 milion followers followed by Cece wit 3.2milion, Cross get 1milion, Pere get 817k, Baye na 510k and Adekunle 499K,

But di voting pattern for di show no be by social media followers alone.

E get to do wit how di fans like you and di housemates social media strategy.

Di Big Brother All Stars na di eight season of di show for di kontri.

And for dis season, Big Brother bring back old housemates wey don come di show before.

Na 20 housemates bin first enta di house before Big Brother introduce four more house guests.

In total na 10 weeks housemates spend for Biggie house.

Although no disqualification dis season, some of di housemates collect strikes.

Biggie give Pere, Illebaye, Adekunle, Doyin, Mercy, Ike, Alex, Venita and Soma strike for breaking di house rules.

Big Brother dey create celebs

Dis show don turn pipo wey no popular before to celebrities for Nigeria.

Before now, dis kain platform no be really dey Naija. Di reality show make pipo famous just for being themselves inside Biggie house.

Pipo wey take part for di show don see dia status change from hustlers to influencers dat na why some pipo like di show.

Di show host Ebuka Obi Uchendu enta di entertainment industry afta im go Big Brother house and di likes of Bisola, Tobi too wey be former BBNaija housemates don also build successful acting career for Nollywood and win awards join.

Many Nigerians see di platform as means to change dia life, especially wit social media.

If no be dis show many pipo no go know dis housemates.

Evicted Big Brother All Star housemates so far