What to do, how to protect yourself from Monkeypox

Wia dis foto come from, UKHSA

Monkeypox outbreak don return to Nigeria, wit many confamed cases.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control [NCDC] want di public to maintain high suspicion for di public health concern.

Na di beginning of dis week health authorities don confam 21 cases of monkeypox wit one death for di west African konri.

Di viral infection don dey for U.S., Europe, Australia and Middle East.

Dis outbreak dey worry health expert and dey raise serious concern across di world.

So how you fit protect yourself against Monkeypox?

Wetin you go do if you catch am? Na di ansa to dis kwesions dey dis tori.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tok dis on Sunday.

Monkeypox, na mild viral infection, wey dey common for African kontries like Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

E don cause global alarm afta dem detect more than 200 suspected and confirmed cases of di virus for at least 19 kontries since early May, mostly for Europe.

But no deaths reported so far for abroad.

How to Protect yourself against Monkeypox

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Even though health experts agree say di risks to di public dey low, see several tins you fit do to reduce your risk of catching di virus.

Dis recommendations na from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.K. National Health Service and WHO wey include:

Avoid contact wit pipo wey recently get di virus or those wey fit dey infected.

Wear face mask if you dey in close contact wit someone wey get symptoms.

Use condom and shine ur eye for symptoms if you recently change your sexual partner.

Avoid contact wit animals wey fit carry di virus. Dis include sick or dead animals and particularly those wit history of di infection, like monkey, rodents and prairie dogs.

Practice good hand hygiene, especially afta you come in contact wit infected — or suspected infected — animals or humans.

For example, wash your hands wit soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use personal protective equipment wen you dey care for patients wit confirmed or suspected monkeypox infection.

Only eat meat wey dem cook well-well.

Wia dem don detect Monkeypox inside Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, NCDC

NCDC say out of 61 suspected cases of monkeypox wey dem don report since January, dem confam 21 wit one death, dat of one 40-year-old man.

Dem report di cases for nine states and di federal capital Abuja.

"Among di 21 cases we report for 2022 so far, we no get evidence of any new or unusual transmission of di virus.

"No changes for di clinical manifestation document (including symptoms, profile and virulence)," NCDC tok.

Six of di cases dem detect am dis month, di health agency tok.

World Health Organisation don tok say e dey unlikely say di world go need mass vaccination to fight di spike in cases.

"But, wit di pace of di outbreak and di lack of clarity around di cause, health join body don tell pipo to practice good hygiene and safe sex to control di spread.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin to do if you catch Monkeypox

If you suspect say you don catch monkeypox, isolate yourself from physical contact wit odas and seek medical advice immediately.

Initial symptoms of monkeypox na fever, headaches, muscle ache, swelling and backpain.

Rashes and lesions wey typically go come out for face, hands, feet, eyes, mouth or genitals within one to five days.

Those rashes go turn into raised bumps and then blisters, wey fit fill up wit white fluid before e go bust.

Many of di symptoms of di virus fit dey easily confused wit oda diseases, such as chickenpox, herpes or syphilis, however, so medical confirmation dey important.

If dem diagnose you wit monkeypox, you go need to isolate until di virus don finish.

Di sickness dey typically mild and most pipo recover within two to four weeks.