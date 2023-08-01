Helicopter don crash for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, Solanke Taiwo

1 August 2023, 17:13 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Authorities don confam to BBC Pidgin say one helicopter don crash for Ikeja area of Lagos for Nigeria.

According to di National Emergency Management Agency, Nema, di helicopter with registration number 5NCCQ na of Airfirst Hospitality and Tour Ltd.

Dem say e crash near di Lagos Airport.

"Following di incident, NEMA, LASEMA, Fire Service, security Agencies and oda stakeholders carried out search and rescue operation. Two crew members and two passengers don dey rescued from di remains." Nema tok.

For di pictures and video wey dey circulate ontop social media, pipo gada around di remains of di helicopter while fire fighters dey quench di fire.