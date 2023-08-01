Helicopter don crash for Lagos
Authorities don confam to BBC Pidgin say one helicopter don crash for Ikeja area of Lagos for Nigeria.
According to di National Emergency Management Agency, Nema, di helicopter with registration number 5NCCQ na of Airfirst Hospitality and Tour Ltd.
Dem say e crash near di Lagos Airport.
"Following di incident, NEMA, LASEMA, Fire Service, security Agencies and oda stakeholders carried out search and rescue operation. Two crew members and two passengers don dey rescued from di remains." Nema tok.
For di pictures and video wey dey circulate ontop social media, pipo gada around di remains of di helicopter while fire fighters dey quench di fire.
End of Recommended articles
Our eyes still dey dis tori wey dey break. Continue to dey refresh for more.