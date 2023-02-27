Politicians wey lose Nigeria 2023 election

Di results of presidential and national assembly elections don begin come out for Nigeria.

Dis results dey come out two days afta kontri pipo vote on Saturday.

Di election joinbody Inec say 18 political parties bin dey on di ballot paper.

Dem say 93,469,008 pipo register to vote dis year wit 15,331 contestants.

We go torchlight di politicians wey INEC don announce say lose dia election.

But Inec neva announce di winner of di presidential election.

Di politicians wey win go enta office on May 29 and dem go serve for di next four years.

Checkout di polticians wey lose.

Ben Ayade, Cross River

Cross River state Governor Ben Ayade lose im bid to return to Senate afta im lose to di senator wey dey representing Cross River North, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

Ayade bin dey senate between 2011 and 2015.

Di govnor lose wit 56,595 votes to Agom-Jarigbe of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wey score 76,145 votes.

Di returning officer, Emmanuel Emanghe, speak on behalf of Inec to announce di result on Monday.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Nasarawa

All Progressives Congress chairman lose di Nasarawa western zone senatorial seat to Ahmed Wadada.

APC lose to Social Democratic Party (SDP), for di National Assembly elections.

Prof Nasiruddeen Baba di returning officer declare Wadada di winner wit 96,488 votes while APC get 47,717 votes.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State

Enugu state Govnor lose im senatorial bid to Labour Party candidate for di district, Okechukwu Ezea.

Govnor Ugwuanyi, wey dey round off im second term, na di Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District election.

Di Returning Officer for di election, Chukwuemeka Ubaka, announce Ezea, LP candidate winner afta im poll a total of 104,492 votes to defeat Ugwuanyi of PDP, wey come second wit 46,948 votes.

Banky W and Musiliu Obanikoro

Nigerian popular musician Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, and Musiliu Obanikoro, son of a former minister of state for defence, lose dia election.

Inec declare Thaddeus Attah of Labour Party (LP) as di winner of Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat for di House of Representatives.

Attah poll 24,075 votes, beating Banky W of di Peoples Democratic Party PDP, wey get 18,666 votes, and Babjide Obanikoro of APC, get 16, 901 votes.

Samuel Ortom, Benue State

Govnor Samuel Ortom lose im senatorial election for Benue North West constituency to im former aide.

Ortom lose to Titus Zam of di All Progressives Congress.

Di returning officer, Prof. Rufus Shaato declare Zam as winner afta im poll 143,151 to defeat Ortom of Peoples Democratic Party wey poll a total of 106, 882.

Ndudi Elumelu

Di House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, lose im election

Peoples Democratic Party candidate lose to di Labour Party candidate, Ngozi Okolie, for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Prof Kenneth Ibe declare di LP candidate wey poll a total of 53,879 votes to beat Elumelu wey get 33,456 votes.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong wey be also di Director General of di All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) don lose im bid to win di Plateau South Senatorial District.

E lose to Rtd AVM Bali Ninkap Napoleon of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for di National Assembly elections wey hold on Saturday.

Di Returning Officer Professor Meshak Goyit declare say Bali Napoleon of PDP score a total of 148,844 votes to defeat Governor Lalong of APC wit 91,674 votes while Tobias Nda of di Labour Party scored 17,325 votes.

Ajibola Bashiru

Di Senate tok-tok peesin, Basiru Ajibola lose im election for Senate to represent Osun Central for All Progressives Congress.

Senator Bashiru lose im seat to Peoples Democratic Party candidate Fadeyi Olubiyi.