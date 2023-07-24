PSG accept Al Hilal £259m offer for Mbappe, why Saudi Pro League dey sign European stars?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

25 minutes wey don pass

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal don get permission to follow Kylian Mbappe tok afta dem make world record £259m bid for di Paris St-Germain forward.

Di 24-year-old France captain, wey get one year left on im contract, don refuse to sign extension for di French champions and dem no select am for dia pre-season tour to Japan.

PSG wan sell Mbappe now instead make dem see am leave for free next summer.

Mbappe don join di latest premier leagues players wey dey linked to di Saudi pro league clubs eye.

Saudi Pro League teams don make many headlines dis summer, as stars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves don join Cristiano Ronaldo for di kontri.

So many players - and managers- recently don move go Saudi Arabia and e dey hard to keep up wit who dey go next.

Why Saudi Pro League dey sign European stars?

Gary Neville fit don ask di Premier League to pause players transfers go Saudi Arabia for "integrity" reasons, but so far, sign no dey e go stop as clubs and players still dey sign deals.

Last Friday, 26-year-old Wolves captain Ruben Neves join Al-Hilal for £47m, a record for di Molineux club.

And Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech follow for di big European name wey don join di Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante don already sign up. Speculation bin dey say Lionel Messi too wan join before e move go US.

But a growing number of players for dia peak dey attract interest too, including Arsenal player Thomas Partey.

E underline di league ambition to be one of di top five for di world.

Former Manchester United and England defender Neville, dey among those wey dey ask say wetin all dis potential activity mean.

For June, Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), wey get Newcastle United, confam say dem dey take over four leading clubs for di kontri, including Al-Nassr, wey sign Ronaldo for December.

E neva clear if PIF get stakes for Chelsea ultimate owners, although club sources don reject suggestions say dem get any direct involvement.