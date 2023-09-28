Stepmother wey chop accuse say she kill her stepson - Police tok wetin happun

one hour wey don pass

Lagos state Police Command don react to one viral video wey allege say one step-mother kill her stepson for Abaranje Ikotun area of Lagos state, Southwest Nigeria.

Tok-tok pesin for di command, Benjamin Hundeyin tell BBC Pidgin say di tori no be true.

Oga Hundeyin explain say di step mother no kill di boy wey im name na Prosper Obi.

E explain say Prosper wey be 7-year-old bin sick and dem carry am go hospital. Na on di way to di hospital e die and di mama carry am go back house.

Di police official tok say na neighbours dey spread rumour about di death.

“E sick and dem treat am for Igando General Hospital for some time before im health begin deteriorate for house. Na neighbours dey spin stories about im death.” Hundeyin tok.

E add say na hoodlums attack di woman no be her neighbours and di hoodlums run wen police land di area.

Police tok say dem don release di woman wey dem earlier arrest from dia custody.

Wetin dey di video

One X user (former Twitter) Nwaadaz bin post on her handle on Wednesday, 28 September 2003, say “Wicked step mother kill her stepson for Abaranje Ikotun Lagos and dem wan go dump im body before dia neighbour catch dem.

“She tok say di child dey always disturb her… and dis no be di first time she go beat di boy like dis.” Nwaadaz post on X.

For di video, she add join di post, e show as pipo for di compound dey mourn Prosper death.