'I no fit say I dey proud of myself'- Anthony Joshua cry after im heavyweight defeat

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

7 minutes wey don pass

Emotional Anthony Joshua hold back tears after losing im heavyweight world title rematch wit Oleksandr Usyk for Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Di Briton, 32, wey dey defeated by split decision, having also lost to di Ukrainian on points last September.

Wen dem ask am about im performance at one post-fight news conference, Joshua say: "E dey really, really hard for me to say I dey proud of myself.

"I dey upset, really, deep down in my heart."

Di two-time world champion den cover im face wit both hands, taking deep breaths, as im promoter Eddie Hearn take di next question.

Joshua, wey win Olympic gold for London 2012, win im first 22 professional fights now don lose three of im past five contests, all of dem for world titles.

E say di pressure and intrusion e dey face "come at a cost", e add join "e no go ever break me but e take real strength not to break me and little crack dey for di armour because dat take a lot".

'Wen you dey angry you do stupid things'

Joshua lose im temper moments after dem declare Usyk di winner - dropping two of di champion's belts over di top rope of di ring and den arguing with di opposing team.

"Wen you try and do things from your heart, not everyone go understand," Joshua explain.

"Na just from di heart. I know say I dey mad at myself. Not at anyone, just myself. I be like I suppose comot here because I dey mad.

"Wen you dey angry you fit do stupid things. Den I realise say dis na sport. I come back and do di right thing."

Joshua's promoter Hearn give one ogbonge passionate defence of im fighter.

"Dis na pesin wey I wan my kids to look up to," e tok.

"If e dey for public, e dey give everyone im time. E be one of di nicest guys. Na competitor and winner.

"Wetin you see na raw emotion. One real person wey wan win badly."

Hearn dismiss any suggestions say Joshua dey retire, saying e like see am be more active. E wan Joshua to return for December and have at least three fights in 2023.

Joshua bin fight just twice - both against Usyk - for di last two and a half years.