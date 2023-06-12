Tins you need sabi about student loan bill president Tinubu sign

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

58 minutes wey don pass

President Bola Tinubu don sign into law di Student Loan Bill 2023.

Dis na part of di promises wey di president make during im campaign.

Dele Alake, tok-tok pesin to di president confam di signing to tori pipo for State House, Abuja on Monday.

Oga Alake say di money go dey under Ministry of Education and and na only students wey dey higher institution wey poor go fit access di money.

Tins you need to sabi about dis new act

Na former Speaker of di 9th House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, propose di bill wey di Lawmakers just pass two weeks ago.

Dis new Act go establish di Nigerian Education Bank wey go get di power to "supervise, coordinate, administer and monitor di management of student loan for Nigeria."

Students also fit apply for dis loan through higher institutions for di kontri on dia behalf.

Applicants go go through screening to determine weda dem meet all di requirements for di loan.

Di full name of di Act na “An Act to Provide Easy Access to Higher Education for Nigerians Through Interest Free Loans from Nigerian Education Bank Established in dis Act wit View to Provide Education for All Nigerians and for Related Matters.

Dis new act na very powerful act wey according to law wey create am, must stand kakaraka, “notwithstanding anytin to di contrary wey dey for anyoda Act or for any oda enactment or law.”

Irrespective of wetin any oda law tok, you fit to apply dis law to any tin wey concern di application and granting of student loan to Nigerians wey wan school for Nigeria.

Di Student Loan Act no get hand for any mata wey concern to go school abroad o.

Na arrangement wey di Nigerian goment do form im kontri pipo wey wan beta demsef inside Nigeria.

Who qualify to apply?

E never clear wen di loan go get effect but here na some of di tins to know weda you qualify for di loan or not;

All students wey wan get higher education from public institutions of higher learning inside di kontri.

Student wey get private higher institutions of higher education no follow for dis arrangement.

Di loan na for every student e no mata weda you be man or woman or any oda gender, Muslim or Christian.

Your tribe no get anytin to do wit di loan

Weda you get any kain disability no affect you getting di loan at all.

Di loan for dis Act na only students wey wan pay school fees.

If you dey fine pocket money or money for project or dat kain tin, dis loan no be for you.

How to payback your student loan

Dis new Student Loan no be your own share of di “national cake”.

No be father Christmas dey shower you free money. You must to repay am.

Di Act explain how goment go take collect dia money back from you once you graduate and begin to make your own money.

Part of di work of di Nigeria Education Bank no be only to approve and disburse loans to qualified applicants, dem also get di responsibility to monitor you to know wen you graduate.

Section 6(f) of di act say di bank go “monitor” your academic records to get informate of your “year of graduation, national service, employment,” to make sure say you begin repay di loan as at wen due.

Dem go collabo wit your employer to make sure say dem deduct di required amount from your salary and pay am back to di student loan fund account.