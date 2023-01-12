Lagos remain state wit highest number of registered voters, Kano follow and oda tins INEC tok

Lagos state for Southwest Nigeria don retain di top spot as state wit di highest number of registered voters ahead of di 2023 general elections for di kontri.

Nigeria dey go into major election on 25 February for presidential and parliamentary election and 11 March for di governorship election for 24 out of di 36 states of di federation.

Di kontri election body di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) on Thursday release date wey dem go use for di election.

Oga of Inec Prof Mahmoud Yakubu say na di final data be dat wey dem go use for di election - di data na di number of registered voters and breakdown of di figures.

E tok during meeting wit members of political parties for di commission headquarters for Abuja.

'No plan to pospone election'

Oga Yakubu say North west and South west get di highest number of voters inside di over 93 million pipo wey fit vote.

E also tok say 2023 elections go hold as planned as dem no get reason to adjust di election timetable.

“Di 2023 General Election go hold as e dey scheduled,” e tok.

E say “any report wey dey contrary no be official position of di Commission.”

Di Inec oga add say security agencies don repeatedly assure di commission of enough protection of personnel, materials and di process.

Di election join bodi say di presidential election and elections "for 109 Senatorial Districts and 360 Federal Constituencies go hold for Saturday 25th February 2023.

"Two weeks later govnorship elections for 28 States of di Federation and all 993 State Assembly go hold", Inec tok.

Di commission also add say 13,868,441 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) don dey printed, delivered to States and currently pipo dey collect dem.

Registration according to age

For 2019 general glection, Nigeria bin get voter population of 84,004,084.

Afta di cleaning up of di data from di last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise (June 2021 - July 2022) 9,518,188 new voters add to di previous register wey make di preliminary register of 93,522,272 wey di commission present to Nigerians, Prof Yakubu tok.

Di election body further tok say for di end of di period for claims and objections by citizens, di Commission bin receive 53,264 objections from Nigerians of ineligible pesins for di register sake of age, citizenship or death.

Dis names don dey verified and removed from di register. So di number wey dey now be:

Total number of voters - 93,469,008

Total number of male - 49,054,162 (52.5%)

Total number of female - 44,414,846 (47.5%)

Youth age 18 and 34 - 37,060,399 (39.65%)

Pipo of age 35 and 49 - 33,413,591 (35.75%)

Pipo of age 50 and 69 - 17,700,270 (18.94%)

Pipo of 70 and above - 5,294,748 (5.66%)

Registration according to occupation

According to di informate wey INEC release, students make di largest category for occupational distribution.

Students- 26,027,481 (27.8%)

Farmers/Fishermen-14,742,554 (15.8%)

Housewives-13,006,939 (13.9%)

INEC say dem go soon present di softcopy of di complete register to each political party shortly.