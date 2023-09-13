'Mohbad struggle till death' - Singer wife lament say she be widow at 24

Di wife of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad don reveal say di artiste bin dey go through a lot before im death.

Di singer wife simply identified as Wunmi tok dis one for Instagram live as she dey mourn di death of her husband.

She tok say Mohbad bin struggle till death as di artiste get too much pains and threat.

Wunmi tok say her husband bin dey live in fear and e dey engage in fights evri where im go.

According to Wunmi, her husband neva dey happi for a whole day.

“Dem call am junkie, a mad pesin,” she tok.

Di artiste wife also tok say pipo dey call am all dis kain name sake of say dem want di public to get anoda view about her husband.

“E don die now, at least all of you win, make una take una trophy,” she tok.

She lament say dem make am widow at 24 years and ask God to serve im judgement.

Wunmi tok say notin dey make Mohbad happi anymore.

According to Wunmi, even afta di singer see im baby, im become more worried say im don get family and e no want anytin to happun to im baby and im wife.

She say Mohbad die few minutes afta she posted her baby five-month old birthday.

Wunmi also reveal say she suppose collect her baby passport on 12 September so dem go fit process dia travel outside di kontri.

According to di woman, her husband dey always beg am say make she and her five-month old baby travel out of di kontri so pipo no go fit harm dem, sake of say e go break am if dem harm im family.

E say Mohbad dey always tell am say make im family leave di kontri and im go “face dem imsef.”

“Ireoluwa rest in peace… you really need dat peace,” she write.

Mohbad die on 12 September and tori of im passing bin spread on social media before im management later confirm am.

Di management confirm di death through one statement wey dem share through di artiste official Twitter page, @iammohbad_.

"Na wit great sadness we confirm di passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, di 12th of September, 2023," di statement tok.

Mohbad former record label oga Naira Marley also react to di death of di artiste on im Instagram story.

Di artiste and music executive only put heartbreak emoji for im Instagram story to mourn im former signee.

Former record label mate Zinoleesky also react to di death with seven heartbreak emojis on im Instagram story.

Who is Mohbad?

Mohbad na one of Nigeria rising musicians. Dem born am for Lagos State, southwest Nigeria for June 1996.

Di singer bin marry Nigerian woman simply identified as Wunmi and dem get one son togeda named Liam.

E bin sign under Naira Marley “Marlian Records” but e comot di label for 2022 in di middle of some controversies.

For inside one recent interview e do wit former Reality TV star Tacha wey also be radio host, Mohbad bin tok about im relationship wit Naira Marley.

Tacha share clips from di interview few hours afta tori of im death break.

E tok for di interview say, “ We just split from Marlian music to Imolenization, we just wan be on our own but e no come easy."

E say e no easy but im dey find im way. E add say dem no dey fight and tins dey cool between dem.

Mohbad bin release im first album, Light EP for 2020. E dey popular for hit singles like Ponmo, Feel Good and Ko Por Ke wit Rexxie.