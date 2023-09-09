Earthquake in Morocco don kill 632 pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

One strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 strike central Morocco, killing at least 632 pipo, di kontri interior ministry tok.

Wia e happun main-main na di High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5km, di US Geological Survey tok.

Di quake strike on Friday night at 23:11 local time (22:11 GMT). 4.9 aftershock bin dey 19 minutes later.

Pipo die for Marrakesh and several areas to di south, di ministry tok.

Di believe na say many of di pipo wey die dey live for remote areas.

Di interior ministry say di earthquake kill pipo for di provinces and municipalities of al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant, adding say at least 329 pipo also wunjure.

Unverified video clips on social media show damaged buildings, oda buildings wey dey shake and streets wit plenty collapsed buildings.

Tori don come out say some families still trap under di rubble of dia homes, and damage to some part of Marrakesh Medina, one Unesco World heritage Site.

Hospitals in dis city don see movement of pipo wey wunjure and, and di authorities don call on residents to donate blood.

Some buildings for di old city don collapse, one resident tell Reuters news agency.

Several clips on X show buildings wey dey crash down, but di BBC neva sabi wia dem dey.

Locals don decide to dey outside dia houses in case di city experience powerful aftershocks.

Anoda man for di historic city describe di feeling a "violent tremor" and seeing "buildings dey move".

"Pipo dey in shock and panic. Di children dey cry and di parents dey helpless," Abdelhak El Amrani tell AFP agency.

E say light and phone lines bin dey down for 10 minutes.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Civil protection members search for survivors in Chichaoua

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, People go find safety outside in Rabat afta di earthquake

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Alarmed Casablanca residents run comot from dia homes and camp overnight in di street

Di quake epicentre na for remote area of di High Atlas Mountains wey dey relatively shallow - and dem also feel tremors in di capital Rabat, some 350km away, as well as Casablanca and Essaouira.

Simple buildings on top mountain villages near di epicentre fit no survive and, becos dem be villages e fit take some time to sabi di number casualties dia.

Dem also feel di quake for neighbouring Algeria, but officials say e neva cause any damage or casualties.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi wen e tok for di G20 summit in Delhi, say di international community go come to di aid of Morocco.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offer "solidarity and support to di pipo of Morocco".