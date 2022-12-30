Lagos state file murder charge against officer Vandi for di killing of Bolanle Raheem

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos state government

2 hours wey don pass

Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, don file a one-count charge against ASP Drambi Vandi for di murder of Mrs Bolanle Raheem.

E file am wen Vandi appear before di Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba on Friday.

Di charge read say, “Dat you ASP Drambi Vandi on di 25th day of December 2022, for Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully kill one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting am for her chest contrary to Section 223 of di Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

With di charge, di Attorney General, apply say make dem officer Vandi pursuant to Section 264 of di Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos, 2015.

E tell di Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun say di basis for di remand is to allow di police conclude dia investigations into di mata.

Di magistrate grant di request to remand di defendant for di Ikoyi Correctional Centre and order say make di case file dey duplicated and sent to di Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Jide Martins for legal advice.