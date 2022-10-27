‘I dey make music out of odd situations’ - Black Sherif

B﻿y Favour Nunoo

Wia dis foto come from, Black Sherif/Instagram

Ghanaian musical sensation, Black Sherif take over de world by storm afta he break onto de music scene in 2020.

En hit single "Kwaku the Traveller" released in March 2022 reach number 1 on Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts, enjoy highlights from top US artistes and by August e become de most Shazamed song in de world across all genres.

Born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, Black Sherif find music out of en rap battle during en secondary school days for classroom.

En attempt to battle someone plus diss song one time excite en classmates, de reactions push am to dig deeper in attempt to make more sense through music.

“E be diss competition we dey do for class, we dey beat tables dey diss” Black Sherif talk BBC Pidgin.

“Den, I dey beat de tables, I no be part of de rappers. One time I write my four lines diss someone, everyone go like yoooyooo, dat be am for me” he add.

According to de young musical sensation, he make sense plus four lines, that show am say he go fit makes more sense with 20 lines.

Since that say. he start dey write music till date.

“So I go my dormitory wey I start dey write, from that till today I still dey write.”

'I dey make music out of odd situations'

Wia dis foto come from, Black Sherif/Instagram

Despite being young, en attempt to make sense in music instead of rhyming den tins dey make am de toast of many music lovers.

“I dey make music out of very odd situations, like random situations” Black Sherif reveal.

“I dey make music out of everytin. But before I go make music, I wan make sense, dat be my basic inspiration, my desire to make sense” he add.

He dey write most songs in less dan a hour but afta dat, he dey spend time to finish de song so say everytin go be perfect.

'Soja stand and beat your chest'

Wia dis foto come from, Black Sherif/Instagram

En latest song, Soja dey trend worldwide which he release in de album “The villain I never was.”

He explain what he try carry across in dat song.

“Soldier, stand den beat your chest, man up, take accountability for whatever” he explain.

“Beware, be aware of whatever you dey do, even if you dey messop be aware.” According Black Sherif, that be de only way you go know say you dey messop den dey guard.

“So everytin you dey do, you for be aware” he conclude.