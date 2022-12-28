IG of Police recommend suspension of ASP Vandi wey shoot Bolanle

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA POLICE FORCE Wetin we call dis foto, IGP suspend Bolanle killer

28 December 2022

Nigeria Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba don recommend di immediate suspension of di Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, di officer wey shoot and kill one Lagos lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem on Christmas day.

Tori of Barrister Bolanle death spark reactions across Nigeria and even catch di attention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari wey condemn di killing bin direct di police authorities to "take di strongest possible action" against di culprits wey dey detention.

Di IGP inside statement say ASP Drambi Vandi wey dey attached to Ajah Divisional Headquarters of di Lagos State Police Command go remain on suspension as dem await di detailed report on di incident.

Oga Alkali add say di suspension na to "create enabling environment to carry out necessary legal procedures to uphold justice for di case without interference."

Wetin happun to Barrister Omobolanle Raheem

Di husband of di lawyer wey one Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dambri Vandi shoot im wife for Ajah, Lagos state on Sunday, 25 December tok say im and im wife and dia children plus oda family members bin dey come from church wen Vandri Dambri, one ASP from Ajiwe Police station shoot and kill her.

Oga Raheem say on dia way from church, dem decide to go jolly.

Dem bin go one supermarket for Abraham Adesanya buy Ice-Cream, dem later go get pizza, na as dem dey go house, di incident occur.

“As we comot di place, we come dey go towards Ajah to go do U-turn to come back Abraham Adesanya. Wen we take di U-turn, we see policemen dey stop some vehicles. As we approach dem, dem say make we stop, and for di process, we hear one loud sound on my wife side window. All of a sudden, I see blood dey gush out from her chest.

“I immediately run out; my sister-in-law, wey dey wit us also run out and hold di policeman; e cock im gun to shoot her too.

"E no make sense to follow am tok, so I go see if e get anytin wey I fit do to help my wife; I see as she dey struggle for breath, and by dat time, my sister-in-law don bring di policeman into di car and don push am to di front seat.

“We drive go one hospital but dem say dem no fit handle am; we later carry her go Grandville Hospital, where dem confam her dead. Di policemen collect her body, put ma inside di truck; dem want make I follow dem but I say I gatz go settle my children.” E tok.

Calls for Police reforms

Sake of di recent police brutality, President Muhammadu Buhari for inside statement say di "incident na stark reminder of di recurring menace of di way policemen dey mishandle weapons.

E say "dis na wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including di Police to ensure di full implementation of reforms wey im administration set up on di subject of weapons handling plus di protection of rights of citizens."

Oda politicians also condemn di killing and call for police reform.

Oda cases of police brutality wey shake Nigeria

Gafaru Buraimoh

On 7 December, 2002, policeman wey dey attached to Ajiwe police station for Ajah area of Lagos state bin allegedly shoot and kill one Gafaru Buraimoh.

Few weeks afta di incident, na im ASP Dambri Vandi from di same station shoot and kill Lawyer Bolanle Raheem.

Jumoke Oyeleke

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

On 3 July 2021, Yoruba Nation agitators bin gada for di Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park for Ojota to demand independent state for di southwest region.

Allegations comot say di police shoot into di air and use teargas canisters to scata di crowd and na wen dem dey do dis, dem shoot Jumoke, wey be 25-year-old salesgirl.

One coroner inquest wey dem use to torchlight di mata wey surround di death of Jumoke Oyeleke, comot wit verdict wey say, yes, di police get hand for her death.

Di coroner, Magistrate Mukaila Fadeyi, wey sit for di magistrate court for Ogba area of Lagos, say di police shoot di deceased and cause her untimely death.

Kolade Johnson

Wia dis foto come from, GETTY IMAGES/STYLES KOLADE JOHNSON

Tori be say Johnson bin dey watch football match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur wen one officer Ogunyemi shoot am to death on 31, March 2019.

Olalekan wey dem attach to Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS) of di Nigeria Police, shoot Johnson for di lower abdomen for one viewing centre for Mangoro, Lagos.

Kolade death bin spark protests and even attract reaction from President Muhammdu Buhari.

Di mata shake evri wia wen e happun and spark reactions from many pipo, and na one of di cases of police brutality wey cause EndSars protest for different parts of Nigeria.

For her judgement on di case between Lagos State Goment vs Ogunyemi Olalekan, Justice say di defendant dey guilty of di charge wey dem sama am and sentence am to life imprisonment wit di warning say im gaz serve minimum of 25 years for prison.

Olalekan bin dey originally charged for murder but di court found am guilty for di offence of manslaughter sake of lack of intention to kill di victim.

Monsurat Ojuade

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Police for Lagos state southwest Nigeria confam say stray bullet kill 18 year-old Monsurat for Ijesha Surulere area during dia raid.

For statement dia tok tok pesin at di time CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu say e happun wen dia detectives from Panti Division wey dey Yaba go do investigation to arrest robbery suspect for di area.

Di statement further say dem don arrest and detain Officer Samuel Philip wey shoot di bullet, say dem go try am and charge him to court afta dem don dismiss am from di police force.

Di incident happun on 10 September, 2021 wen some police men on camouflage come do raid for di area.

Nadoo Hamgba

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

For October 2021, police stray bullet allegedly hit one seven-months-old baby, Nadoo Hamgba for Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Di anti-robbery squad of di Benue State Police Command bin dey do dia routine patrol for Tiamen Village near international market.

Dem be three inside white van- one na di driver and two officers.

According to one eye witness Blessing, as di officers reach di area come begin slow down, some boys dem site dem and begin run.

One of di officers shoot for air and pipo for di area come begin run for dia lives- but later, dem begin shoot direct.

27-year- Ngohile wey be mother of Nadoo dey sell food for road for di area, she leave her market, follow dey run wit her pikin.

ENDSARS Protest

These killings lead to one ogbonge protests for Nigeria for October 2020 on di need to end police brutality, EndSars protest.

October 2020 suppose be Nigeria 60th birthday month but e be period of violence and killings across di west African kontri afta one peaceful protest against police brutality turn bloody.

Di killings and destruction start afta jaguda pipo hijack #EndSARS protests wey thousands of pipo bin dey enta streets across Nigeria to peacefully demonstrate against police brutality for di kontri and end to di SARS police unit.

Anger and shock dat na how Nigerians and pipo around di world react to di violence wey happun afta armed sojas open fire wit live bullets shoot unarmed #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday around 6:45pm for Lekki toll gate for Lagos.

#ENDSARS bin go viral for October 2020, as protests occur across Nigeria to demand an end to di operation of one special unit of di Nigeria Police Force, SARS.

SARS na Special Anti Robbery Squad of police and dia work na to protect kontri pipo against armed robbery and violent crimes but di unit dey face many accuse of torture, corruption and kill-kill.

Di End SARS protest start afta one video online go viral wey allegedly show SARS officers shoot one young man for early October for Delta state south-south of di kontri.

Who be Bolanle Raheem?

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Bolanle Raheem na lawyer, di chief executive officer and lead consultant of Croston Homes Consulting wey dey Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

She be member of di Lagos branch of di Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and na mother of one pikin.

Bolanle na graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.