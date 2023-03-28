Police seize guns for home of Nashville school shooting attacker

Nashville school shooting: Police release CCTV of shooter

one hour wey don pass

One ex-student to of one school for di US city of Nashville, Tennessee, don kill three children and three adults for one shooting.

Di attack happun for Di Covenant School, one private Christian school for students between three to 11.

Di three students wey die all dey nine years old.

Police say di suspect enta by shooting through di door for di school. Di search of dia house make di officers seize more guns.

Di names of di pikin dem wey be victims na Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

Di adult victims na Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Police identify di suspect as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, officers say.

E bin get some kain confusion about Hale gender identity – as police bin initially describe di attacker as woman, but later say Hale identify imsef as transgender.

Police tok tok pesin tell Washington Post say Hale "na biological woman wey on social media profile e dey use used male pronouns".

Di shooter bin carry three guns, including one semi-automatic rifle, and di police shoot am.

Dem bin leave one manifesto and dem bin draw one detailed map of di school, wit points wey dem go fit follow enta.

Police now dey study dis documents.

Hale, wey bin no get any criminal record, be former student of di school and officers say dem believe say na "resentment” fit push am to commit.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, School buses wit children land one church wia dem bin reunite wit dia families afta shooting

Police receive call about di incident 10:13 local time (15:13 GMT) on Monday.

Di suspect drive go di school, open fire through one of di school doors wia e follow enta.

Video wey Nashville police bin release show as Hale use gun to shatter di glass for di front doors, enta. Den e wander di empty corridors - at one point e waka pass one room wey dem label "Children's Ministry".

For di CCTV footage, Hale wear wetin look like protective vest and carry assault-style rifle for one hand, wit one second, similar weapon wey also dey hang from im left hip.

Hale fire shots on di ground floor before e move to di upper floor.

As police cars arrive, Hale fire dem, strike one for di windscreen, police tok.

Glass injure one officer. Police rush inside, shoot and kill di suspect by 10:27.

Di search of one car wey park nearby lead officers to "firmly believe" say Hale bin be former student of di school, police tok.

Police speak wit di attacker papa during di search of one nearby home wey dem put as di shooter address.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake say di investigators find one manifesto and "map of how all of dis go be", including wian to enta and comot from for di school building.

Im also say di shooter bin do surveillance as e dey plan di attack.

Dem also find more weapons for di shooter house, in addition to di ones wey dem use for di attack, including one sawed-off shotgun and anoda shotgun.

Hale mother, Norma Hale, tell ABC News: "E dey very, very difficult right now", before asking for privacy.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "'Aren't you tired of covering this?'", Duration 0,50 00:50 Wetin we call dis Video, Shooting survivor: 'Aren't you tired of covering this?'

Di Presbyterian Covenant School dey located for di upmarket Green Hills neighbourhood, south of central Nashville.

For one statement, di school say "our community dey heartbroken".

"We dey mourn tremendous loss and dey in shock coming out of di terror wey shatter our school and church."

Di mama of one of di children say her son dey traumatised. "I tink im dey do beta now wey im sabi say di shooter don die," Shaundelle Brooks told BBC News.

"Dis na conversations wey we suppose dey have," she add. "We dey fail our children."

Hours afta di shooting, dem do one memorial service for di victims for di nearby Woodmont Christian Church.

Senior minister Clay Stauffer tearfully say Evelyn Dieckhaus sister, wey dey 11, bin get plans to do baptism in few weeks, according to local tori pipo Tennessean.

Evelyn sister cry say, "I no wan be only child."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem do vigils for di Woodmont Christian Church

President Joe Biden call di shooting "family's worst nightmare".

"We have to do more to stop gun violence,"im tok, once again ginger Congress to pass tougher gun control laws. "E dey tear our communities apart, and tearing di very soul of dis nation."

Di attack na America number 129th mass shooting for 2023, according to Gun Violence Archive, one non-profit wey dey track gun violence data.