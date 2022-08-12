US justice department wan unseal Trump warrant

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "US Attorney General: I personally approved Mar-a-Lago search warrant", Duration 0,58 00:58 Wetin we call dis Video, Merrick Garland: I personally approve Mar-a-Lago search warrant

one hour wey don pass

Di US Department of Justice dey ask one Florida court to unseal di warrant wet allow FBI agents search former President Donald Trump's home.

If dem grant am, di rare request fit make di documents dey available to di public.

Attorney General Merrick Garland also reveal say e personally approve di warrant, wey dem execute for Oga Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Monday.

Di justice department so far never tok di reason for di search - but di unsealed warrant fit.

Oga Trump get until Friday to object to di unsealing - or fit release details of di warrant himself.

Monday's FBI search dey believed to be connected to one investigation into whether di former president remove classified records and sensitive material from di White House.

According to di Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, documents relating to nuclear weapons dey among di items wey FBI agents look for at Mar-a-Lago.

Di sources no tell di newspaper whether di information involved US weapons or some oda nation's.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Oga Trump argue on Thursday ontop im Truth Social platform say no need dey for di raid since im lawyers bin dey "co-operating fully" and "di government fit get whatever dem want, if dem (Trump pipo) get am".

E also allege say di federal agents bin rummaged through former First Lady Melania Trump's closet and personal items.

Until now, di justice department don follow imnormal practice of remaining silent during an active investigation - and documents such as search warrants traditionally dey remain sealed during pending investigate.

But Oga Garland say e bin dey ask one court to make documents wey dey connected to di search warrant dey available publicly in di public interest.

E say im decision dey influenced by Oga Trump publicly announcing di search don place.

"Di public's clear and powerful interest in understanding wetin occurre under dis circumstances weigh heavily in favour of unsealing," justice department lawyers tok in one motion wey dem file for federal court on Thursday.

Monday's search na di first time in American history wey dem go search former president's home as part of criminal investigate. Oga Trump and oda Republicans don condemn di move as politically motivated.

But speaking for one press conference on Thursday, Oga Garland defend FBI agents and justice department officials.

"I no go stand by silently wen dem dey attack dia integrity is unfairly," di attorney general tell tori pipo.

E also tok say dem no take di decision to execute di search warrant lightly.

"Wia e dey possible possible na standard practice to seek less intrusive means," he tok.

Lindsey Halligan, attorney for Oga Trump, say im legal team dey weigh whether to release di warrant before di judge go make ruling.

Dem dey also consider disclosing photos and video of di search.

FBI agents for Mar-a-Lago bin request say make CCTV cameras dey switched off, but di Trump team refuse to comply, according to CBS News, di BBC's US partner.

Trump records probe timeline

• January 2022 - Di National Archives retrieves 15 boxes of White House records from Mar-a-Lago, and say some of di documents dem received for di end of Trump administration bin dey torn up

• February - Reports emerge say dem find classified files for Mar-a-Lago cache and National Archives bin asked DoJ to investigate

• April - US media report say FBI don begin one preliminary investigate into how apparently classified material end up for Mar-a-Lago

• 3 June - One senior DoJ official and three FBI agents travel to Mar-a-Lago to review items for one basement and Oga Trump drop by to say hello, according to reports

• 8 June - Federal investigators reportedly write to one Trump aide to ask make dem use stronger lock to secure di room storing di items in question. Trump say dem quickly fulfill di request.

• 22 June - Di Trump Organization reportedly receive one DoJ summons for CCTV footage from Mar-a-Lago