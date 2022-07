Meet Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, she win Nigeria first gold medal for di Commonwealth games

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye of Team Nigeria perform clean & jerk during Women Weightlifting 55kg Final on day two of di Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

22 minutes wey don pass

Weightlifter Adijat Adenike Olarinoye don win Nigeria first gold medal for di 2022 Commonwealth Games wey dey take place for Birmingham.

Olarinoye set new Games record of 203kg to win gold for di women 55kg Weightlifting event.

She bin lift 92kg for di snatch, 111kg for clean and jerk, and lift 203kg in total wey be Game Record.

India lifter, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaniban settle for di silver, while England lifter, Fraer Morrow settle for di bronze.

Olarinoye victory cause plenti jubilation for Team Nigeria camp afta di oda Nigerian lifters fail to make di podium.

Nigerians still dey hope say dia athletes wey go represent di kontri for di Commonwealth Games go win more medals afta Olarinoye victory.

Meet Adijat Adenike Olarinoye

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Adijat Adenike Olarinoye of Team Nigeria take part for di medal ceremony for Women Weightlifting 55kg Final on day two of di Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Adijat Adenike Olarinoye na 22 years old according to her informate for di Birmingham 2022 website.

Dem born Olarinoye on 14 July 1999.

She come from Southwest region of Nigeria.

Olarinoye don first help Nigeria win three medals for 2019 African Games wey dem bin do for Morocco.

Dat time, She get di first gold medal of di day for di 55kg category.

She den later add anoda gold for di 55kg Clean-jerk category before adding anoda silver medal.