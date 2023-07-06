Wat next for ‘Supercop’ Abba Kyari wey court grant bail

Wia dis foto come from, Abba Kyari/Facebook

6 July 2023, 18:05 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

One Federal High Court wey siddon for Abuja don grant bail to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari wey bin dey suspension since.

But wetin go happun to di 'Super cop' next neva clear.

Kyari bin dey detention since authorities arrest am for 2022 sake of wuru-wuru activities wey dem level against am.

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) bin declare di former celebrated cop wanted over allegation say e get hand for one 25kg cocaine deal.

Authorities bin charge Kyari to court.

For di arraignment court, den order im remand for Kuje Prison, Abuja.

Wen di gebge burst, police bin set up one panel to probe di conduct of Abba Kyari wey be di former head of di Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of di Inspector General of Police.

Dem follow am up wit Kyari suspension from di force.

On Thursday 6 July 2023, Justice Kolawole Omotosho of di Federal High Court for Abuja grant am bail under very strong conditions.

Kyari still get criminal case to answer for front of Justice Emeka Nwite of anoda Federal high Court for Abuja.

Bail conditions for Kyari

Di Federal High court bin grant Abba Kyari N50m bail for charge over allege say e no declare assets.

Di suspended DCP Abba Kyari and two of im siblings chop di accuse say dem fail to declare assets to di NDLEA.

NDLEA bin file 24-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/2022 against Kyari and im two brothers - Mohammed Baba Kyari and Ali Kyari.

Justice James Omotosho bin grant conditional bail to Abba Kyari for di sum of N50m wit two sureties in like sum.

Di court earlier for one ruling also grant bail to di oda defendants for di case.

No evidence say Kyari na flight risk, court tok

For di process to grant Abba Kyari bail, di judge hold say no evidence say e be flight risk and no go attend trial.

Di judge say di offences against Abba Kyari and im co-defendants dey bailable.

Justice Omotosho note say NDLEA no deny Abba Kyari claim say e dey Kuje prison during di last prison break, but choose to stay put instead make e escape.

E say, "for di possibility of di 1st defendant to attend im trial, e dey important to say, according to di affidavits wey support di application. Di applicant say e bin dey detention for Kuje prisons wen di jail break of 5th July, 2022 shelle and e stay put.

"Dis deposition dey challenged by di complainant/respondent wey mean say dem admit. Dis show say di applicant no wan run away from im trial and don show willingness to attend court wen e require.

"Dis piece of fact go work in favour of di applicant, for dat, e be proof to court say di applicant no go jump bail if dem grant am same."

Di judge also add say di sureties must get property wey worth N25m within jurisdiction, among oda conditions.

E say Abba kyari and im sureties also need to deposit dia international passport, dia statement of accounts, di title deed of di sureties' property and recent passport photographs wit di Registrar of di court.

'Abba Kyari no go still go home'

Di judge hold say, even wen Abba Kyari meet di bail konditions, di endorsement of im release warrant dey subject to developments for anoda case wey im dey face wit four odas on drug related offences.

Dis one mean say authorities go only sign im release if oda pending criminal cases dey concluded or say dem grant am bail for those cases.

E don dey denied bail twice for di oda case wey dey pending bifo Justice Emeka Nwite, also of di Federal High Court, Abuja.

Further hearing for di case bifo Justice Omotosho don dey djourned till October 18.

Who is Abba Kyari

DCP Abba Kyari na from di Kanuri tribe for Borno state for northeast Nigeria. Dem born am for March 17, 1975.

Oga Abba Kyari na graduate of Geography wey join di Nigeria Police Force as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police for 2000 afta e complete im training for Police Academy, Wudil, Kano state.

One of di operations wey make Kyari blow, na wen im lead di arrest of one notorious armed robber wey dem dey call 'Ndagi' a.k.a Spirit.

Spirit bin colobi Numan, di number three biggest town for Adamawa state northeast Nigeria. Im bin hold di town hostage for many years before dem eventually catch am.

For 2005, im join di Mobile Police Force and for 2010 dem post am go Lagos Command.

Kyari become di number two man and officer-in-charge for di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) - di squad wey dey fight violent crimes from armed robbery, car theft, kidnapping, gang clashes, sea piracy and terrorism but wey later become notorious for im brutality wey lead to di October 2020 ENDSARS protest. Im serve SARS for five years.