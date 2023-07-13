Di ogbonge fotos wey show how four Nigerians hide for di rudder of ship to reach Brazil

Wia dis foto come from, Disclosure Wetin we call dis foto, Di stowaways bin hide for di ship rudder blade, without knowing wia e dey go.

Role, BBC News Mundo

13 July 2023, 17:33 WAT New Informate 5 minutes wey don pass

Di fotos of dis four men wey hide for di rudder of ship no fully tell di tori of di journey dem make from Nigeria to reach di shores of Brazil 13 days later.

Na di crew members of anoda ship wey dey pass near di vessel for di Bay of Vitoria, Espírito Santo, inside southeastern Brazil discover di stowaways.

According to one delegate from di shipping company, di migrants no get "any idea" wia di ship, wey dey head to di port of Santos, bin dey go before dem hide dia.

Police rescue di men after afta dem receive a call.

"Dem bin dey in a very dangerous situation, but dem no get serious health problems. Dem bin dey without food for a few days and at least four days without water," Ramon Almeida, head of di immigration station of di Federal Police (PF) superintendence for Espiritu Santo, tell BBC News Brasil.

Two migrants for di group speak English and bin dey able to communicate with di police, e add.

Wen dem begin di journey from Lagos, dem carri food and water, but di supplies finish on di way.

"Our experience show say dis pipo dey simply hide on di boats without even knowing wia dia final destination go be. Dem fit stop forany port in di world," di delegate tell BBC News Brazil Leandro Machado.

Wetin dey wait for dem

Wia dis foto come from, Disclosure Wetin we call dis foto, Di men bin dey without food and water for several days.

According to Eugênio Ricas, PF superintendent for Espírito Santo, di Nigerians go dey under di responsibility of di company wey get di Ken Wave ship "until dem return dem back to Nigeria" in 25 days.

According to police chief Ramon Almeida, di company wey get di ship dey legally responsible for keeping dem inside hotel for Brazil and financing dia return back to dia kontri, even if the company bin no know say di Nigerians bin dey on di boat.

"Dem dey allowed to stay inside Brazil for 25 days, until dem obtain documents, buy tickets and return to Nigeria," Almeida tok.

However, some alternatives dey for di group to stay legally inside Brazil: to seek refuge or permanent residency.

Marina Rongo, adviser to di Strengthening Democratic Space programme of di NGO Conectas, explain say provisions dey for di Migration Law, wey dem pass for 2017, wey fit serve to prevent dia repatriation.

"Provision dey say repatriation no go proceed wen reasons dey wey fit put di pesin at risk, even if e dey alleged say dem no get documents," e explain.

"Dem find dem in a situation of serious vulnerability, weakness, hunger and cold, on a long and high-risk journey," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Disclosure Wetin we call dis foto, Dem travel for 13 days for wia dem hide for di rudder blade.

Marina Rongo say di four men fit apply for refuge for di kontri - and di analysis of di cases go dey carried out by di National Commission for Refugees (Conare).

"Each case go dey analysed individually through interviews, taking into account each of di stories. Until Conare decide, and dat one fit take months or even years, dem fit stay for Brazil", e explain.

In total, Brazil grant 65,811 shelters in di same period. Plenti of dem na for Venezuelans (53,307 cases, or 97 per cent of applications for dat nationality).

Anoda possibility for di four Nigerians to stay go be to apply for permanent residence in Brazil. Dem fit get dis benefit in case of employment, study or marriage - and dem go need 120 days to prove any of dis conditions.