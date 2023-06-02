Video show moment US President Joe Biden fall on stage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, President Biden aides help to carry am back up afta e fall

US President Joe Biden slip come fall as e dey hand out diplomas for one graduation ceremony for di US Air Force Academy for Colorado.

Dem help oga Biden, wey be di oldest serving president at 80, back up to im feet and e be like say e no injure.

Di president bin don dey stand for about an hour and a half to shake hands wit each of di 921 graduating cadets.

Di White House communications director bin tok earlier "e dey fine".

"Sandbag dey on stage as e dey shake hands," Ben LaBolt write on Twitter afta di Thursday fall.

"I got sandbagged," di smiling president bin joke about am wit tori pipo as e land White House for evening.

One White House press pool report bin earlier tok say oga bin slip on one black sandbag as e dey move on stage.

Footage of di incident show wetin be like say oga Biden dey point at one of di two sandbags dem use prop up im teleprompter as one Air Force official and two members of im Secret Service detail help carry am back up.

Pipo see as e dey waka go back im seat without assistance and e later jog back go im motorcade wen di ceremony end shortly afta di accident.

Di pool reporter add say di president no take questions wen e return to im plane.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre say oga Biden dey feel "totally fine" and e flash "a big smile" as e board di plane.

Critics don tok say oga Biden dey too old to run for a second term as president.

Recent polls suggest say a majority of US voters dey concerned about im advanced age. E go be 82 at di start of a second term if e win.

Dis fall, in addition to previous stumbles from im bicycle and on di way up di Air Force One stairs, fit add to those concerns.

Reactions to President Biden fall

Former President Donald Trump, di Republican frontrunner wey go face oga Biden for di 2024 White House election, don react to di incident from one campaign event for Iowa, e say "di whole thing dey crazy".

"I hope e no dey hurt," oga Trump, wey be 76-year-old wey dey often yab oga Biden age tok. "Dat no dey inspiring."

"You gatz dey careful about dat because you don't - you no want dat. Even if you gatz tip toe down di ramp," oga Trump add, e of course dey refer wen e carefully waka comot one stage wey make headlines for 2020.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, anoda 2024 contender for di Republican nomination, don also react to di fall during aone campaign event for New Hampshire:

"We hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries e fit don sustain.

"But we also wish di United States of America a swift recovery from di injuries e don sustain because of Joe Biden and im policies."

President Biden dey fit

President Biden last physical examination happun for February.

White House physician Dr Kevin O'Connor bin write at di time: "Di President remain fit for duty, and e dey fully execute all of im responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

Dr O'Connor bin add say oga Biden dey walk wit "stiffened gait", wey di wear and tear on im spine and nerve damage for im feet largely cause, but dat im condition no from a previous physical for November 2021.

Oga Biden no be di first commander-in-chief to trip in front of di cameras.