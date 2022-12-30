List of UNWTO best tourism villages for 2022

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

17 minutes wey don pass

Some villages around di world wey dey committed to innovation and sustainability don make di list of World best tourism villages.

Di United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) release dia 2022 list of "best" rural villages around di world for tourism and a total of 32 villages from 18 kontries across di five world regions na im dey recognized by UNWTO as Best Tourism Villages.

Before di list come out, dem allow each kontri to submit up to three villages for consideration.

Out of 136 villages wey dem put forward for di 57 UNWTO Member States to consider, only 32 scale through.

Each Member State fit nominate maximum of three villages.

Three villages from Africa kontries dey amou=ng towns wey make di list and dem be;

Choke Mountains Ecovillage, Ethiopia,

Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco,

and Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco.

Only Spain succeed in qualifying all three of dia villages and dem be; Rupit, Alquézar, and Guadalupe all made the list.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

List of Best Tourism Villages 2022

Dis na di complete list of di Best Tourism Villages for di world, according to di United Nations World Tourism Organization:

Zell am See, Austria

Wagrain, Austria

Puqueldón, Chile

Dazhai, China

Jingzhu, China

Choachí, Colombia

Aguarico, Ecuador

Angochagua, Ecuador

Choke Mountains Ecovillage, Ethiopia

Mestia, Georgia

Kfar Kama, Israel

Sauris-Zahre, Italy

Isola del Giglio, Italy

Umm Qais, Jordan

Creel, Mexico

El Fuerte, Mexico

Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco

Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco

Lamas, Peru

Raqchi, Peru

Castelo Novo, Portugal

Pyeongsa-ri, Republic of Korea

Rasinari, Romania

AlUla Old Town, Saudi Arabia

Bohinj, Slovenia

Rupit, Spain

Alquézar, Spain

Guadalupe, Spain

Murten, Switzerland

Andermatt, Switzerland

Birgi, Türkiye

Thái Hải, Vietnam

Di criteria wey UNWTO use take pick di Best Tourism Villages

Na one independent Advisory Board evaluate di villages based on some criteria wey cover nine areas and dem be:

Cultural and Natural Resources

Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources

Economic Sustainability

Social Sustainability

Environmental Sustainability

Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration

Governance and Prioritization of Tourism

Infrastructure and Connectivity

Health, Safety, and Security

Di Best Tourism Villages initiative na di flagship project of di UNWTO Tourism for Rural Development Programme.

Di aim of di Programme na to make sure say tourism contribute to reduce regional inequalities in income and development, Improve gender equality and women and youth empowerment.

Di aim also include to advance innovation and digitalization, improve connectivity, infrastructure, access to finance and investment, bring innovation to product development and value chain integration.

In addition to na also promote sustainable practices for more efficient use of resources and reduction of emissions and waste and to add more value to education and skills.

Di award ceremony go take place for AlUla, Saudi Arabia on 27-28 February 2023 back-to-back with di first presential meeting of di UNWTO Network of Best Tourism Villages.