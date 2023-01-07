How herbalist allegedly kill and sell body parts of 26 years-old mama of two for Ogun

Wia dis foto come from, Police

28 minutes wey don pass

Police for Ogun state southwest of Nigeria don arrest one herbalist and five odas wey allegedly kidnapp, kill and sell body parts of one 26 years old mother of two for Ijebu Ode area of di state.

For statement, police tok tok pesin for di state Abimbola Oyeyemi say di victim leave house in di morning but no come back in di evening wey make her neighbor raise alarm and inform di police.

According to di statement, police bin tell di neighbor to wait for di usual 24 hours before dem fit declare any pesin missing. However di next day, police officers on patrol find woman body wey some parts dey miss.

Dem deposit di body for morgue. Di morgue no too far from di deceased home. Di morgue attendant wey bin don hear about di incident and sabi di victim neighbor, notify di neighbor about di body dem bring in.

Wen di neighbor reach di morgue, she confirm say di body na her neighbor body. She identify di victim by di bra wey e wear, as her head and oda body parts no dey again.

How police catch di suspects

Police say dem arrest eight pipo in connection to di crime. Dem be Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Salawa Oyenusi Ajolorun wey be husband and wife.

Odas na Lukeman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Jimoh and Fatai Rasheed.

According to police statement, wen di neighbor Ojo Omolara report di issue, she say di victim number don dey switched off. After she go confirm di identity of di body wey dey for morgue. Police begin investigate.

Police say dia investigation lead dem to house of Taiwo Olutufese Ajolorun wey be herbalist. Dem allegedly find di deceased phone number for im house.

Dem say dem use search warrant search im house wia dem allegedly see container wey human blood dey. Dem later confirm say di blood na di victim blood.

Following im arrest, police say e come lead dem to capture im friend one Lukman Oladele. Na for Lukeman house dem allegedly find di legs of di deceased.

Police say na dia statement lead dem to oda suspects wey allegedly follow buy body parts of di victim.

According to di statement police say di suspects confess say dem lure di victim to di house of Taiwo Olutufese Ajolorun wey be her man friend, but as soon as she enter di house, Taiwo and Lukeman pin am down, strangle am to death.

Dem allegedly sell her heart for 50,000 naira

After di suspects allegedly kill di victim, dem butcher her body and begin sell di body parts to standby buyers wey dey use dem for money making ritual, according to di statement.

“Dem sell her legs for 30,000 naira and her heart for 50,000 naira to one Akeem Bello. Di person wey buy di head still dey on di run” na so di statement allege.

Police say di suspects confess say di victim na di third person dem don kill like dat.