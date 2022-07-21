Intersex: 'Wen I born my pikin doctor no tell me weda na boy or girl'

'Wen I born my pikin doctor no tell me weda na boy or girl'

40 minutes wey don pass

"Sometimes I dey cry why e be like dis", mama of 10 years old boy born with cogenital problem tell BBC Pidgin.

Dem born di boy wey be di only ''male'' child for di family with two genitals for di southwestern part of Nigeria.

Im parent talk about dia struggle and di challenges wey di 10-years old dey face from day to day.

Although di small boy don pass through series of surgical operations to correct di condition but dem still need more surgery for am to dey normal.

Di parent dey hope say e go dey able to live im life as normal pikin one day.

Di fada of di boy say wen di doctor tell am for hospital say im wife don born pikin e dey very happy.

"Wen I come out doctor say congratulation, your wife don born baby bouncing boy. I dey happy."

"So e say make I follow am to di department wey dem keep di boy to show me di condition wey di boy dey."

"Then wen dem open di two legs, I come see am. I no fit even tok weda na boy or na girl di pikin be. I dey confused inside me."

"Dey come send us go dia headquarters for Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital complex for Ile-Ife."

Di fada say wen na from dia e come hear from one doctor mout say di condition wey di pikin get na congentanal problem.

"Doctor say di boy go need several surgeries."

How di 10 years old boy condition dey

"Di manhood (penis) wey suppose dey up dey under face down, di balls wey suppose dey down dey up. Everthing just dey upside down," di fada tok.

Di small boy no dey fit remove cloth for wia pipo dey to pass urine, e dey bend down to urinate like woman and urine dey come out wet e cloth indisfcrimately.

Di mama explain more give BBC Pidgin how di condition dey affect her pikin life.

"Di place wey e dey use to take urinate dey under, as di manhood wey e suppose use to pass urine dey closed."

"Di place wey im dey use take dey pass out poo , dey very small and di poo dey come out small-small."

Because of im condition e get special chair for class wey im dey seat down and e dey wear diaper since wey dem born am.

She say at first, dem no wan put am for school because of shame but doctor come advise dem to allow di pikin go school.

Wetin di parents don do to correct dia pikin condition

Di fada of di 10 years old boy say since wen dem born di pikin, dem don do six surgeries for am.

"We don spend all our money to make di pikin dey okay before e grow up to be man," di fada tok.

"Each of dem wey we do dey successful but di sugeries neva make everything complete."

Di small boy go still need plenti operation for am to dey normal as a male child.

So far, di fada say di boy don fit dey piss now through di manhood afta one of di operations to open am.

E also don fit dey pass poo now like odas afta one of di operations but di dropping of urine from one small opening for im private part still be problem to di pikin.

Wetin be Intersex

Intersex, wey also dey known as disorders of sex development (DSD), na wen sex characteristics - including genitals, reproductive organs and chromosome patterns - no fit into di typical notions of female or male bodies.

Intersex na di umbrella term use to describe pipo wey dem born with di condition wey dey above.

Some traits dey visible at birth, odas go begin show until puberty and some variations for chromosomes fit no dey physically visible at all.

Worldwide, up to 1.7% of pipo get intersex traits, according to di Office of di United Nations High Commissioner of Human rights

Many different types of DSD na im dey.