Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

Football sabi pesin Chris Sutton say e tink say Liverpool top-four hopes dey over now, and everyone dey look ahead to di summer, wen dia squad go need major overhaul.

Nothing much dey wrong wit dia forward line but dia defence no just dey good enough and I dey amazed say Jurgen Klopp side keep a clean sheet against Chelsea. Dem no go keep Arsenal out on Sunday, though. There is absolutely no chance of that.

Di way wey Arsenal dey play, I dey expect dem to turn up for Anfield, play wit swagger, and cut right through Liverpool.

Di Gunners neva win for there since September 2012, when Mikel Arteta bin dey play for dem, and for di past na dis kain trip dem bin dey fear. But not any more.

Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3

Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

Konaté

van Dijk

26 Robertson

14 Henderson

Fabinho

17 Jones

11 Salah

18 Gakpo

20 Jota

Substitutes

Gomez

Thiago Alcántara

Milner

Firmino

19 Elliott

21 Tsimikas

27 Núñez

32 Matip

62 Kelleher

1 min - match don startLiverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Off we go for Anfield. Liverpool go fit upset di league leaders or Arsenal go fit finally get a result here?

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal