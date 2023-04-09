Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction
Football sabi pesin Chris Sutton say e tink say Liverpool top-four hopes dey over now, and everyone dey look ahead to di summer, wen dia squad go need major overhaul.
Nothing much dey wrong wit dia forward line but dia defence no just dey good enough and I dey amazed say Jurgen Klopp side keep a clean sheet against Chelsea. Dem no go keep Arsenal out on Sunday, though. There is absolutely no chance of that.
Di way wey Arsenal dey play, I dey expect dem to turn up for Anfield, play wit swagger, and cut right through Liverpool.
Di Gunners neva win for there since September 2012, when Mikel Arteta bin dey play for dem, and for di past na dis kain trip dem bin dey fear. But not any more.
Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3
Alisson
66 Alexander-Arnold
Konaté
van Dijk
26 Robertson
14 Henderson
Fabinho
17 Jones
11 Salah
18 Gakpo
20 Jota
Substitutes
Gomez
Thiago Alcántara
Milner
Firmino
19 Elliott
21 Tsimikas
27 Núñez
32 Matip
62 Kelleher
1 min - match don startLiverpool 0-0 Arsenal
Off we go for Anfield. Liverpool go fit upset di league leaders or Arsenal go fit finally get a result here?
2 mins
Post update
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
Early defending for Liverpool to do. Gabriel Martinelli don immediately go round Trent Alexander-Arnold and Martin Odegaard shot enta for corner.