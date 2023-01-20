Letter reach im destination almost 30 years afta dem send am

Wia dis foto come from, John Rainbow Wetin we call dis foto, Di letter recipient, Valerie Jarvis-Read, bin live for di address until about 2010

One letter wey dem post nearly 30 years ago don finally reach im destination.

John Rainbow dey "shocked" to get di letter from 1995 through im door for Wylam, Northumberland, afta dem post am from Bridgwater, Somerset.

Oga Rainbow, 60, say: "We open di letter, we look am and think say, 'Blimey, dis one dey a bit strange'.

"E be for di former resident of di house, dem for don live here least 12 to 15 years ago."

Di envelope get one Royal Mail first-class postage stamp and dey franked for Bridgwater for 1995.

On di back be 1995 franking stamp from Alnwick for Northumberland.

"E bin dey perfect condition, no be like say e don dey lie around, e just look old," Oga Rainbow tok.

Oga Rainbow, wey be don retire and dey live for Wylam wit im wife since 2015, say di letter be about family tori wey date back to di 1880s, e bin contain childhood memories, and how di writer pikin don grow.

E say di letter bin come through di door wit some oda post and e no think much of am first.

"I bin think say, 'Ah, e be Christmas card.' Den I notice say e be letter and how old e be," e tok.

"E dey very strange, we no get connect to di pesin wey bin dey here."

Oga Rainbow bin explain say di intended owner, Valerie Jarvis-Read, bin dey live for im property until about 2010 and di home don pass through oda hands since.

Wia dis foto come from, John Rainbow Wetin we call dis foto, For di back e bin get one Alnwick 1995 postage stamp

Oga Rainbow say one neighbour bin tell am say Mrs Jarvis-Read be navigator for her husband wey bin dey di armed forces for Le Mans, sometime afta World War One.

Dem send di letter by Somerset farmer Patrick Daniel, wey since don die.

Im son, Richard, bin tell BBC Radio Newcastle say di late delivery dey “some how”and e believe say im papa bin dey reply to one letter from Mrs Jarvis-Read to ask whether dia families fit dey related.

"I think Valerie for don write one long letter to my papa sake of she bin think say she fit dey related to us some generations back.

"My papa say e bin dey enjoy to hear about her far-away family and say e bin think say e better to tell her about im own.

"Dis be my papa response. Di tragedy be say e no reach her."

One Royal Mail tok-tok pesin say: "Incidents like dis dey happun wella, and we no dey sure wetin bin happun to cause incident like dis one.