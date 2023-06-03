Possible faces you fit see for Tinubu goment

Afta di swearing-in of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 29 May, 2023 for Abuja, Nigeria capital, di next tin wey pipo dey expect na make im begin appoint pipo wey go work with am for di goment.

Even though im no waste time to announce di pipo wey go work wit am closely like im State Chief of Protocol (SCOP), Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief Of Staff, Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia as Deputy Chief Of Staff, and George Akume, Secretary General of di Federation.

Afta these appointments question wey pipo dey ask na, who and who go be next and who fit dey inside President Bola Tinubu Executive cabinet?

Some possible names don dey fly upandan, but e no fit make ministarial appointment until e get approval from di National Assembly - di Nigerian Senate.

Pipo wey fit dey Tinubu cabinet

Dele Alake: Na Nigerian Journalist and Former Commissioner for Information and Strategy for Lagos State.

Im bin work with Bola Tinubu from 1999 to 2007 wen Bola Tinubu be Govnor of Lagos State and also work for Tinubu as di Director of Strategic Communication of The Tinubu Campaign Council.

Im full name na Henry Dele Alake and dem born am on 6 October 1956.

Im chook hand inside active politics for Nigeria as di communication advisor and confidant of Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, wey win di 12 June presidential election in Nigeria in 1993 wey goment cancel dat time.

Dele Alake showface again for national politics for Nigeria wen im get appointment as di director of Media and Communication of di Buhari Campaign Organisation to help former President Muhammadu Buhari win di 15 February, 2015 presidential election in Nigeria.

Dele Alake go primary school for Surulere Baptist Primary School, Lagos from 1961 to 1967.

Nyesom Wike: Na Nigerian politician, lawyer and di immediate past govnor of Rivers State.

Im name dey come up sake of the support wey im give di All Progressives Congress (PDP) and President Bola Tinubu for di 2023 Presidential election.

Dis support wey Nyesom Wike give APC make an opposition party win presidential election for Rivers State for di first time since Nigeria return to democracy for 1999.

Dem born oga Wike on 13 December 1967 get plenti experience for governance.

Im be two-time Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Goment Area from 1999 to 2007. Dem make am Minister of State for Education on 14 July 2011. Nyesom Wike become Acting Minister of Education as im replace former Minister Ruqqayatu bifor im resign to campaign for govnorship position.

Im become govnor afta di National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) declare am winner of di 2015 Govnorship Elections. Im win re-election again for 2019.

Hadiza Bala Usman na administrator and politician.

She na one of di founding members of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

She bin serve as di Managing Director of di Nigerian Ports from 2016 to 2021.

Hadiza Bala Usman

Bifor her appointment into NPA she bin serve as di chief of staff to the Governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2016.

For 2014, Usman become one of di co-founders of di Bring Back Our Girls campaign.

She bin serve for di campaign organization of former President Muhammadu Buhari and also play di same role for di campaign organization of president Bola Tinubu.

Chimaroke Nnamani: na former Govnor of Enugu State for South-East, Nigeria. Dem re-elect am for 2003.

Im na good friend of president Tinubu.

Im become lawmaker for Nigeria afta e win Senate election to represent Enugu East Senatorial District. Im serve two terms between 2007 to 2011.

Chimaroke Nnamani

Nnamani wey bin no win re-election to di senate afta 2011 comeback again for 2019. Im assume office for 11 June 2019.

Dem appoint am as Chairman of di Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD and Deputy Chairman of di Committee on Drugs and Narcotics

Wale Edun: Na di Chairmo of ChapelHillDenham Group for Lagos. Na one of di leading investment banks.

Im also be di former Executive Director of Lagos merchant bank, Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited, wey be Stanbic IBTC bank now.

Im get beta background for merchant banking, corporate finance, economics and international finance.

Sunday Dare: Na di immidiate past Minister of Youth and Sports Development for Nigeria. Na Former President Muhammadun Buhari appoint am on 21 August 2019. E replace former Sports Minister Solomon Dalung.

Im get Masters Degree for International Law and Diplomacy. Im also be Multi-media expert.

Oga Sunday Akin Dare wey dem born on 29 May 1966 na veteran journalist wey don work for differnt parts of di media for over 25 years.

Dare na former Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management for Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Abubakar Bagudu: Na former Govnor of Kebbi State. Im bin represent Kebbi Central for di Senate.

Abubakar Bagudu wey bin dey for Peoples Democratic Party join di All Progressives Congress for 2014.

For 2015 general elections, im contest for Govnorship for Kebbi State, im win.

Oga Bagudu go school for di University of Education for Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto Stat.

Im get Bachelor of Science degree for Economics and Masters in Economics for di University of Jos, Plateau State. Im still go Columbia University to get Master of Arts for International Affairs.

Simon Lalong: Na former govnor of Plateau State. Im experience and exposure as di longest serving speaker of di Plateau State House of Assembly and a witness to how di Legislature, Executive, Judiciary dey join body work togeda prepare am well well for. governance.

Simon Lalong

Lalong contest and win di Plateau State House of Assembly election wia im serve two terms.

Im don hold ogbonge position for di kontri and member of di National Council of States, National Economic Council, Nigerian Governors Forum, Progressive Governors Forum. and plenty oda.

James Faleke: Na lawmaker wey dey represent Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos State for di National Assembly.

Na former Council Chairman of Ojodu LCDA from 2004 to 2011.

For 2011, im contest and win di House of Representatives election. Im win re-election again for 2015 under di All Progressives Congress.

Im go Secondary school for Abdul-azeez attah Memorial College for 1979. From dia e enta Kaduna State Polytechnic wia im get Higher National Diploma in 1982.

Im attend Imo State University wia im get Masters in Business Administration for 2003.

Bayo Onanuga: Na Nigerian Journalist and politician. Im also be di

Director, Media and Publicity APC Presidential Campaign Council.

March 23, 2023 Former President Muhammadu Buhari appoint am managing director of di News Agency of Nigeria for May 2016.

For 2014 im bin show interest to contest for senatorial position for Ogun East Senatorial district for di 2015 general election under di All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Onanuga, join body wit Seye Kehinde, owner of City People Magazine, Dapo Olorunyomi publisher of Premium Times and oda ogbonge pipo to set up TheNews Magazine for February 1993.

Nuhu Ribadu: na from Adamawa State, Northeast Nigeria and dem born on November 21, 1960.

Nuhu Ribadu

Ribadu attend Aliyu Mustapha Primary School, Yola from 1966 to 1973 and Yelwa Government Secondary School, Yola from 1973-1977.

Between 1978 and 1980, e dey College of Preliminary Studies, CPS, Yola, for im A-level studies.

For 1980, e gain admission to study law for Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, graduating in 1983. He graduate from di Nigerian Law School and dem call am to bar in 1984.

Di name Nuhu Ribadu become a household name for Nigeria and beyond on account of im public service record and personal integrity.

Im na di pioneer Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).