'Uknown gunmen' attack divisional headquarters for Anambra, release suspects

Di Police Command for Anambra State, Southeast Nigeria don confam attack by gunmen for di Ihiala divisional headquarters.

Di attack happun in di early hours of Wednesday, December 28 - di armed men also release some suspects.

Tochukwu Ikenga wey be di tok-tok pesin for di state police command say police engage di gunmen wey later escape di scene sake of di "police superior fire".

For one statement wey e send to BBC News Pidgin, Ikenga say no casualty dey recorded and add say di police recover one AK47 rifle.

Gunmen use explosives

Ikenga say di gunmen throw explosives inside di headquarters and dis one make di station building catch fire. "Unfortunately, di explosives di gunmen throw inside di police Station building bin don catch fire wey affect di building," e tok for di statement.

E say dem don off di fire and operation still dey go on for di area.

Local report tok say di gunmen release some suspects wey bin dey di station.

Wen BBC Pidgin ask if na true say di gunmen release some suspects, e say: "We get leads wey we dey follow already."

'No state safe pass Anambra'

Di incident dey happun di same day Govnor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra tell tori pipo say insecurity don reduce for di state.

Govnor Soludo say on di 17 of March 2022, gunmen bin take ova eight local goment areas for di state and dem no even fit campaign for dose local goment areas.

E say today, dose local goments don dey liberated and security, law and order don return to Anambra.

Govnor Soludo say dem don destroy di criminal gangs for di state and some of di deadly criminals don chop arrest while some don run komot from di state.

"We dey try keep our streets safe from di touts, from di criminals.

"And I tink so far, so good, dem no dey totally out, of course, you no fit get crime-free society.

"But as far as I fit tok, I no tink say e get any state for Nigeria wey dey safe dan Anambra today," di govnor tok.

Cases of insecurity for Anambra

Insecurity for Anambra na concern to di goment and pipo of di state.

Una go remember how about about five pipo die afta gunmen attack di convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for di state for September 2022.

Di attack happun for Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Goment Area of di state.

Senator Ubah aide, Kamen Ogbonna confam di incident to BBC News Pidgin.

V﻿iral video for social media show about three vehicles wit deadi bodi inside dem.

O﻿gbonna confam say di pipo wey die for di attack include di senator aides and police officers.

But di senator wey bin dey inside bullet proof vehicle manage escape.

"﻿Wen dem reach dat market for Enugwu-Ukwu, dem run enta ambush. Dem begin dey fire dem from front and back. Some gunmen even begin dey come out from di market itself.

D﻿i driver manoeuvre im way out, den e dey able to escape. Dem fire several bullets on im own vehicle but e dey safe but some of my colleagues and police don dey confamed dead." E tok.

For May 2022, unknown gunmen kill one Harira Jubril and her four pikin dem for Anambra.

Di woman husband tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin happun to am na di worst tin wey any pesin go experience for dis life.

Oga Jubril say im pregnant wife suppose born inside di week di incident happun.