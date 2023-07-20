Two die for deadly shooting inside Auckland before Women World Cup 2023

Just few hours before Auckland bin dey ready to host di opening match of di Women World Cup, pipo for di city wake up to news of deadly shooting.

Di news weak morale on day wey suppose be day of celebration.

Di shooting happun for di centre of New Zealand biggest city, close to wia hundreds of football supporters suppose gada for one fan park, kill two pipo wunjure six odas.

Fifa say dem tell dem say di incident no be sometin dem suppose worry about and say dem go still play Thursday match between New Zealand and Norway for Eden Park.

Pipo don travel from all over di world to watch di beginning of the World Cup, wey dem label di biggest women sports event to ever happun, live.

Jacob Johnson, reporter for 1 News for Auckland, tell BBC Sport: "Di fact say e happun on di day wey suppose be big day for New Zealand just dey surprising.

"Di Women World Cup suppose be big win for women sport.

"For New Zealand wey we dey really try push. Na big shame say na sometin like dis go fit become main topic of discuss for news for days.

"Di Women World Cup na sometin wey dem don dey plan for years. I hope di organisers no go allow dis tin to completely allow am to overshadow di event. Di Women World Cup na really big deal for New Zealand."

Di shooting happun for one construction site for di central business district 7:22am local time (8:22pm UK time).

Authorities declare di gunman dead afta di attack, wey dem say dem no see am as act of terrorism.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown say all Fifa official plus football teams dey safe and dem sabi wia everybody dey.

Fifa release statement say dem dey "communicate steady wit teams wey di incident affect".

E add say: "Fifa dey send dia deepest concern to di family and friends of di victims wey die for di incident wey occur dis morning for Auckland, New Zealand, and our mind and prayers remain wit pipo wey wunjure for di tragedy."

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, One Fifa Women World Cup bus bin dey inside di police barrier for Auckland city centre

For di first time for di history of women football 32 teams go play for di competition wey go shele for Australia and New Zealand for di next four weeks.

Auckland dey host nine out of di 64 games.

"Na di biggest sport event wey New Zealand don ever host," tori pesin Jonhson wey base for Auckland tok. "Our breakfast team bin dey for di fan zone dis morning.

"Excited fans plus small pikin dem bin dey dia. Na just on di oda side of di road wia dis horrible incident happun."

Among pipo wey dey visit di city for di competition na Sonia Orvaz, wey travel go Auckland from California to support four-time world champions for United States.

"E dey sad wen dis kain tin happun," she tok. "Dis tin go surely steal shine di start of di competion and e dey very unfortunate.

"E just make me feel sad small for Auckland. Dem bin don dey wait for dis for years."

One Canada fan, Cherry Andrews, bin dey go di fan park wen dem divert her sake of di incident.

"We bin no know wetin dey shele," she tok.