Wetin dey cause wahala for Sudan?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

32 minutes wey don pass

Di struggle for power between Sudan army and one notorious paramilitary force dey shake di kontri, and more dan 50 civilians don die according to reports.

Residents dey dodge gunfire for di capital, Khartoum, as rival forces dey fight over di presidential palace, state TV, and army headquarters.

Twenty-five pipo, including 17 civilians, don died for di city, na wetin one doctors' organisation tok.

Di clashes start afta tensions over a proposed transition to civilian rule.

Both di army and dia opponents, di Rapid Support Forces (RSF), claim say dem get control of di airport and oda key sites for Khartoum, wia fight-fight continue overnight.

Dem hear heavy artillery for Omdurman, wey dey link Khartoum, and nearby Bahri for early morning on Sunday. Eyewitnesses also report gunfire for di Red Sea city of Port Sudan.

Di army said jets bin dey hit RSF bases, and di kontri air force tell pipo to stay for dia houses on Saturday night while dem dey conduct a full aerial survey of paramilitary activity.

Residents of Khartoum tell di BBC of dia panic and fear, one describe di bullets dem fire for di house near im own.

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "Gunfire and jet strikes, Sudan conflict... in 67 seconds", Duration 1,07 01:07 Wetin we call dis Video, Gunfire and jet strikes, Sudan conflict... in 67 seconds

At least 56 civilians don die for cities and regions around di kontri, one Sudanese doctors' committee tok, dem add say dozens of military personnel die too, some of dem na pipo wey dem don treat for hospitals.

In total, at least 595 pipo wound too, dem tok.

Dem kill three employees for di World Food Programme (WFP), UN body wey dey deliver food assistance to vulnerable communities, afta di RSF and armed forces exchange fire for one military base for Kabkabiya, for di west of the kontri.

History of di gbasgbos

Since one coup for October 2021, na one council of generals dey run Sudan.

Two military men na im dey for di middle of dis katakata.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey be di head of di armed forces and in effect di president of di kontri.

And im deputy and leader of di RSF, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey dem sabi well well as Hemedti.

Dem get disagreement on di direction wey di kontri dey go and di proposed move towards civilian rule.

One of di main points dem dey drag na over di plans to include di 100,000-strong RSF into di army and who go lead di new force.

Why di gbasgbos start on Saturday?

Di katakata start afta days of tension as dem send members of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) go different parts of di kontri, di army see dis move as a threat.

Hope bin dey say tok-tok wit settle di problem but e no happun like dat.

E no dey clear who fired di first shot on Saturday morning but pipo dey fear say di move go make di sitution wey no dey stable before to worse.

Diplomats don beg di two sides to cease fire.

Who be di Rapid Support Forces?

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Dem form di RSF for 2013 and e get im origin from di notorious Janjaweed militia wey brutally fight off rebels for Darfur.

Since den, Gen Dagalo don build one powerful force wey don intervene for conflicts for Yemen and Libya and controls some of Sudan gold mines.

RSF don also chop accuse of human rights abuses, including di massacre of more dan 120 protesters for June 2019.

Pipo dey see dis strong force outside di army as a source of instability for di kontri.

Wetin fit happun now?

If di fighting continue den e fit further divide di kontri and make di political katakata worse.

Diplomats, wey don play important role dey try to beg dem to return to civilian rule, nd dem dey desperate to find way to get di two generals to tok.

In di meantime, na di ordinary Sudanese pipo wey go live thru anoda period of uncertainty.

Panic and fear for town

For Khartoum, dem film pipo wey dey comot, some dey find wia to hide as black smoke rise over di city.

One Reuters journalist say armoured vehicles bin dey for di streets, while video show one civilian plane wey dey burn for di Khartoum airport. Saudi airline Saudia say dem burn one of dia Airbuses.

Plenty airlines don stop flights to Khartoum and neighbouring Chad don close dia border wit Sudan.

"We no get any electricity," one British-Sudanese doctor, wey come visit im relatives in Khartoum, told BBC.

"E dey hot. We no fit even open di windows, di noise fit block our ears."

Anoda eyewitness tell BBC thru her sister wey dey stay for Kenya say: "Shooting still dey go on and pipo dey stay inside dia houses - panic and fear dey well well."

Residents bon no dey expect di clashes, she tok, and many don dey trpped for di middle of dia movements, bridges and roads dey closed and many schools dey lockdown.