Why France first lady want students to dey wear uniform

one hour wey don pass

France first lady Brigitte Macron tok say she believe say to make school uniforms mandatory fit tackle inequality among French students.

She say students go save time in getting dressed and money wey dem no go spend on branded clothes.

Her comments dey come as France National Assembly debate one bill wey go make uniforms compulsory for public schools if dem pass am.

Education minister Pap Ndiaye tok say e no go support di legislation.

Ms Macron na former teacher for one school for northern France.

Di MP behind di bill, Roger Chudeau, na member of France far-right National Rally wey want all states schools to get unform in dia own colours.

Im proposal suggest say uniform fit komot social barriers between students. Dis na social barrier wey fit dey present through clothes.

But di proposal also mean say universal uniform fit prevent religious or ethnic clothes from being introduced for schools.

Oga Chudeau claim say France secular education system dey increasingly under attack and for one tweet, im tank Ms Macron for her support for im school uniform bill.

"Make we hope say MPs go vote in favour of dis measure approved by two-thirds of French pipo."

Left-wing MPs criticise di first lady for supporting di far-right "backward-looking proposal".

But di education minister say im no believe say uniforms gazz dey mandated by law. Instead, e tok say individual schools fit require say make pipo dey wear uniforms if dem want am.

"I warn dose wey tink say wearing uniform go magically fix problems, weda na problems wey involve brands of accessories or Airpods... Uniforms no go fix di problem," Oga Mr Ndiaye tell BFMTV.

State schools for France na free and e dey accessible to all students, while private schools dey pay money, and dem dey selective and fit require dia pupils to wear uniforms.

Before di 1960s, dem dey wear one cloth - smock- for school to protect pikin clothes from ink stains. Dem no use am again sake of di introduction of ballpoint pens.

However, uniforms remain standard for schools for di French Caribbean territories of Martinique, Guadeloupe and French Guiana. Even some military high schools dey wear uniform.