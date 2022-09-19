Convicted Nigeria actor Baba Ijesha go know fate on bail today

Convicted Nigerian actor Olarewaju James A.K.A Baba Ijesha don ask court to grant am bail and release am from prison pending wen Appeal court go hear im bail application.

Di bail hearing dey come up today for di Domestic and Sexual Violence Court Ikeja Lagos southwest Nigeria.

Di actor make request to court about two months after court sentence am to 5 years jail time say e defile a minor.

Di court bin convict am on four out of a six-count charge wey dem sama against him by Lagos State Government.

Oda charges against am na indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

Im lawyer Chukwudi Adiukwu come court on Wednesday to ask court to grant am suspended imprisonment till Court of Appeal go hear im case.

Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended tok say pesin fit get bail after conviction and sentencing if im appeal im case and judge rule to im favour.

Di lawyer quote say section 51 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law, Lagos State 2015, empowers di court to admit di applicant to bail, either unconditionally or upon reasonable conditions.

E argue say di cases done enter special circumstances status as di actor done apply for Appeal and im fit don serve im whole jail term before e go get date for hearing for Appeal court sake of say to get date dey hard.

Omowunmi Bajulaiye-Bishi wey be di prosecutor argue say applicant fail to establish special circumstances inside di Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos.

Bajulaiye-Bishi tell di judge to reject di application and allow di actor serve his full jail term as court bin decide.

Justice Taiwo adjourn ruling till today wey be September 19, 2022.

Baba Ijesha case verdict - How court judge di mata

Di presiding judge begin with summary of di arguments on Baba Ijesha case.

Defence lawyer, Dada Awosika [SAN] and Prosecutor counsel, Prince A Olabiran and dia team for lawyers bin don dey argue di mata for months.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo say although di case don attract plenty media attention, di court must look for proves of di offence beyond reasonable doubt.

Baba Ijesha dey face six count of sexual assault of one 15-year-old girl.

Di charges include, indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual.

According to di prosecutor, Baba Ijesha bin don assault di girl seven years ago.

Di goment lawyers argue say e happun wen she bin dey seven years old.

Dat time di actor putg im car key inside her virgina, di prosecution counsel tell di court.

Defence lawyer Prince Olabiran beg court to consider say di defendant Baba Ijesha na first offender.

E also ask di court to consider di fact say di defender na actor wey don impqct seriously for society sake of im career.

E add say di defendant get aged parents and im son wey still dey depend on am. E describe am a "very changed pesin".Olabiran ask court to consider di least sentence.

Prosecutor counsel Martins want di court to decide how many years wey Baba Ijesha go get in total for all di four charges wey dem find am.

Case of Molestation against Baba Ijesha

Ikeja Sexual Offences Court pass di judgment on di case of molestation wey happun seven years ago against Baba Ijesha.

Di court say e no fit conclude from di victime testimony say di offence happun without evidence.

Di minor also tell di court say anoda neighbour bin molest her before.

Justice Taiwo say, "di most important tin be say penetration happun.."...but who or wen di penetration happun dey difficult to determine.

"Baba Ijesha admit say im touch di body of di minor for 2021 and molest her.

But di actor deny say im no touch her at all seven years ago.

Baba Ijesha Defense

Baba Ijesha, as part of in defence, say im bin go dey act script wit di minor.

Di Nollywood actor admit to di court say im bin no know say CCTV camera bin dey inside di house on dat day.

But di judge overrule, say di accused no dey act anything as no actor, no camera, no lighting or anything to show say dem dey act.