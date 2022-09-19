NDLEA bust cocaine warehouse, seize N193billion worth of crack for Lagos

19 September 2022, 16:35 WAT

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA say me don bust one major warehouse for one estate wey dey inside Ikorodu area of Lagos.

F﻿or wetin di agency dey call di 'biggest' singular cocaine seizure in di history of Nigeria anti-narcotic agency, di operatives say dem seize 1.8tons (1,855 kilograms) of di illicit drug worth more dan Two Hundred and Seventy Eight Million Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ($278, 250,000) equivalent of about One Hundred and Ninety Four Billion, Seven Hundred and Seventy Five Million (N194, 775,000,000) Naira in street value.

Authorities arrest at least, four drug barons including one Jamaican and di warehouse manager in di well coordinated and intelligence led operation wey last two days across different locations for Lagos state.

Authorities say dem all be members of an international drug syndicate wey di Agency don dey trai since 2018.

Authorities raid di warehouse wey dey 6 Olukuola crescent, Solebo estate, Ikorodu, on Sunday 18th September, 2022, while de pick up di barons from hotels and dia hideouts in different parts of Lagos between Sunday night and Monday 19th September.

Preliminary investigation reveal say di class A drugs dey warehouse for di residential estate from wia di cartel bin dey try to sell dem to buyers for Europe, Asia and oda parts of di world. Dem store dem inside 10 travel bags and 13 drums.