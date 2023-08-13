Pastor Adeboye 'I am alive' comment spark social media buzz

Wia dis foto come from, RCCG/HQ

13 August 2023, 11:35 WAT New Informate 18 minutes wey don pass

Di announcement wey di General Overseer of one popular church for Nigeria di Pastor Enoch Adeboye tok say im still dey alive and im neva die, dey generate reaction.

Adeboye na di general overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Im make di announcement for one of im sermons during dia national convention for Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos say pesin wey dey close to am call am to ask weda im still dey alive?

Di man of God wey pipo sabi as 'Daddy G.O' begin trend for social media over di weekend sake of comments im make wen im dey preach.

Im tell im church members say make dem pray make God kill am for night if na true say im dey go consult devil to collect power.

"I wan hear your voice, I wan dey sure weda you still dey alive," di pastor quote im follower.

Inside di big church auditorium pastor Enoch Adeboye announce say "I dey alive, God no kill me overnight, becos by di grace of God di one wey sabi evritin know say I dey rely on him alone"

Di church memebes respond wit cheers and high jumps.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Oda tins Pastor Adeboye tok

Tori bin dey fly upandan say di General Overseer of di Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, dey allegedly use 'black magic'.

As im dey preach on Friday night, for di 2023 RCCG National Convention for di Redemption Camp, wey dey for di Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Adeboye say im wan clear di air about all di accusations.

Im tell im church members say make dem ask God to kill am truly im dey consult demonic forces for powers.

"Wetin some so-called prophets dey tok, particularly if dem dey tok sometin about me, I go just ignore dem.

"But I hear say recently some pipo dey sama accuse for my head say Pastor Adeboye dey use demonic forces, and say some demons dey for di Redemption Camp.

"Say Pastor Adeboye dey consult dem, den im go come con tok say, 'My Daddy tok say'. And I just feel like make I no give dem any attention. But you see, dem put dis tins for di Internet.

"Wen I bin dey pray three days ago, praying for di convention naturally, I feel di leading, say make I clear am sake of say, some pipo dey wey fit believe dis tins.

"So, I just want una to pray one more prayer; if any link dey between Pastor Adeboye and di forces of darkness, 'Father, kill am before morning reach.'

"We go settle dis issue today. I want you to call on God say if Pastor Adeboye dey contact di devil one way or di oda, if any connections dey between him and forces of darkness, kill am before di sun rises so dat im no go spoil your name; so dat im no go plenti pipo go hell.

"Make una add to di prayer say, 'Father, but if dis boy dey use your power and your power alone, den increase dat power sevenfold'."

How pipo react to dia prayer

Meanwhile sociasl media begin buzz afta Pastor Enoch Adeboye give im members dis prayer points.