Ogbonge model return to Vogue cover afta cosmetic procedure 'deform' her face

Wia dis foto come from, STEVEN MEISEL/PA WIRE Wetin we call dis foto, Evangelista say she bin dey depressed

41 minutes wey don pass

Model Linda Evangelista don appear for di cover of Vogue for di first time since she announce say one cosmetic procedure wey go wrong "deform" am.

For di fotos, dem use tape and elastic to pull back her face, jaw and neck - and dis wan hide di problems wey she experience wen fat-freezing treatment "backfire".

She tok: "No be my jaw and neck for real life - and I no fit walk around wit tape and elastics everywhere."

She tell di magazine say she dey "try to love myself as I dey".

"But for di fotos," she add. "Look, for fotos I always tink say we dey hia to create fantasies. We dey create dreams. I tink e dey allowed. Also, dis fotos don take care of all my insecurities, so I fit do wetin I love to do."

E don almost reach one year since di Canadian supermodel tok say she don disappear from di spotlight sake of say she dey "brutally disfigured" by di non-surgical fat reduction procedure.

Evangelista na one of di best-known faces on catwalks and magazine covers for di 1990s and 2000s.

She tok say di CoolSculpting treatment go wrong wen one rare side-effect increase instead of make di treatment decrease di fat cells.

CoolSculpting treatment na brand name for cryolipolysis wey dey use cold temperatures to reduce fat deposits.

Now, she don tell British Vogue say: "If to say I know say side-effects go include say pesin go lose im livelihood and pesin go end up so depressed dat dem go hate diasef... I for no take dat risk."

Wia dis foto come from, STEVEN MEISEL/VOGUE

All di fotos for di magazine only show di front of her face. Her neck, ears and hair dey covered.

She tok say na di product advertisement and her own vanity attract am to di product.

"Dose CoolSculpting commercials dey go on all di time, on CNN, on MSNBC, over and over, and dem go would ask, 'you like wetin you see for mirror?' Dem bin dey tok to me.

"Na about stubborn fat for areas wey no go budge. E say no downtime, no surgery and... I drink di magic potion, and I go do am sake of say I dey self-loving. So I go for am and e backfire."

She sue Zeltiq Aesthetics wey be di company behind di treatment and she tok for July say dem don settle di lawsuit.

For one statement to Vogue, Zeltiq tok: "We dey pleased say we don resolve dis mata wit Ms Evangelista. Our focus continue to dey empower confidence by providing safe, reliable aesthetics products and services wey dey backed by science. CoolSculpting na FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment for visible fat bulges for nine areas of di body."

I bin know my worth

Elsewhere for di Vogue interview, Evangelista remember her early modelling days and her rise to fame for di 1980s.

Wen dem ask am if she dey aware of her beauty, and if boys bin wan date am, she reply: "No! I bin get tons of friends, but no. You know wetin e be? I bin tall, and pipo dey always tell my mama, 'Oh, she tall. She go be model.' Dat, and I dey obsessed wit fashion."

Part of her discussion na about campaigning to get higher pay for models "I get di power to dey able to hold out," she explain.