Andrew Tate no get bail from Romania detention

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

45 minutes wey don pass

Controversial British-American internet influencer don fail to get bail for Romania.

Tate wey dem bin arrest wit im brother Tristan last month on accuse of human trafficking and rape, wey dem deny.

Authorities suspect di two brothers wit two oda Romanian citizens say dem dey run "organised crime group".

Police go kontinu to hold di group for di 30 day period afta court reject di appeal on Tuesday.

Oga Tate look like e bin dey carry Quran enta di Bucharest Appeal Court as dem cuff am with im brother.

How dem catch Andrew Tate for Romania

Police for Romania arrest di self-styled motivational speaker ova gbas-gbos wey im enta with environmental activist, Greta Thunberg.

Shortly afta Elon Musk allow am to come back Twitter, oga Tate bin try to vex di 19 year old wit di number of cars wey im get.

E tell her to give am email address so e go fit send am di emissions wey im cars dey produce.

Wen she give am di gbas-gbos im bin dey find from am, e come back wit video wia im dey try further provoke Greta.

Di video show carton of one local pizza restaurant logo wey lead to im arrest di very next day.

Afta di 29 December arrests, police say dem don find six pipo wey dey allegedly "sexually exploited" by wetin dem call "organised criminal group".

Police tok say na di British citizens dey "recruit" di victims, who dem say no tok clear and bin pretend say de wan enta relationship with di victims.

Dem dey call dis kain bobo juice "di loverboy method".

A statement allege say dem go later force di victims to di porn wit threat of violence.

Di Tate brothers lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, say im client don deny all di accuse.

Who be Andrew Tate

Dem born Tate for di United States before im move to di United Kingdom wia di 36 year old bin get successful kickboxing career.

For 2016, dem comot am from di British version of Big Brother afta video comot wey look like e dey attack woman.

Afta dat, e start "webcam business", wey im call "adult entertainment".

E turn bad boy worldwide as Twitter ban say im tok say make women "bear responsibility" for rape, dem don put am back.