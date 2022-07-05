Top transfer deals for Europe on Tuesday

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Manchester United don announce dia first signing under dia new coach Erik Ten Hag.

Di deal go through on Tuesday afternoon afta di two clubs and di player reach agreement.

Oda top deals wey happun for Europe dey inside dis tori.

Big transfer deals for English Premier League on Monday 4th July 2022

Tyrell Malacia ( Manchester United)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Malacia bin make im debut for Feyenoord wen im be 18years

Manchester United don sign full-back Tyrell Malacia for £13m from Feyenoord on a four-year contract until June 2026, wit option of additional year.

Di Netherlands defender, wey be 22 years, bin make 136 appearances for im childhood club Feyenoord.

Malacia na di first new arrival of Erik ten Hag tenure as United manager following im move from Ajax.

"Na incredible feeling to join dem," e tok.

Malacia add say: "Dis na new chapter for me, a new league wit new team-mates and ogbonge manager wey dey lead us. I know because I don play against im teams for Eredivisie, di qualities im get and wetin im demand of im players.

"Even though I know say I still young and go continue to develop, I dey promise di United fans say I go leave everything for pitch every time I wear di red shirt."

Im bin dey tok wit French club Lyon before United step in.

Dem bin dey hope say di deal for di Dutch international for happun on Monday but im bin delay sake of work permit.

Tori be Malacia, wey dey play on di left side, go dey part of di United squad wey dey travel for dia pre-season trip to Thailand and Australia on Friday afternoon.

Christophe Galtier (Paris St-Germain manager)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Galtier sign two-year deal until di summer of 2024

Christophe Galtier na di new Paris St-Germain manager wey replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Galtier sign two-year deal until di summer of 2024.

Him bin leave Nice last month afta im guide dem to fifth position for Ligue 1 and runner-up finish in di French Cup last season.

Di 55-year-old, wey bin lead Lille to di Ligue 1 title for 2021, na PSG seventh coach since di Qatari takeover of di club for 2011.

"I dey very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, I go like to thank di chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, [football advisor] Luis Campos and di club for dia confidence in me," e tok.

"I dey fully aware of di responsibilities involved to coach dis ogbonge team, wey be one of di most competitive and spectacular squads for Europe."

Galtier na one of only two managers wey don manage to stop PSG from winning Ligue 1 in di past decade, along wit Leonardo Jardim of Monaco for 2016-17.

E resign afta e bin leading Lille to dat unexpected title success for May 2021 before e spend 12 months for Nice. E don manage Saint-Etienne before.

Pochettino, 50, leave PSG afta just 18 months in charge e bin guide dem to a record-equalling 10th French title last season, na im first league success as manager.

Di exit of di former Tottenham boss been dey expected for almost a month now - but dem only announce am shortly before dem confam Galtier appointment on Tuesday.

Di club statement read: "Paris Saint-Germain confirm say Mauricio Pochettino don end im role for di club.