Edris Abdulakreem kidney transplant dey successful - Myke Pam

Wia dis foto come from, abdulkareemeedris/Instagram

12 minutes wey don pass

Eedris Abdulkareem don successfully undergo kidney surgery, im friend and business associate Myke Pam confirm to BBC Pidgin.

Eedris Abdulkareem health condition become public knowledge wen Myke Pam enta social media on 6 July to ask Nigerians to pray for di Jaga Jaga crooner.

Dat time na sake of say di singer bin dey down wit kidney failure.

For di statement wey Myke Pam put for im Facebook page, im tok say Eedris Abdulkareem dey full of life and im dey in high spirit.

Confirming di news of Eedris Abdulkareem successful surgery to BBC Pidgin, Myke Pam say di rapper and im wife wey be donor dey recuperate.

Myke Pam say di surgery take place for Nigeria sake of say Eedris no be di kind pesin wey go support medical tourism.

“Di surgery take place for Nigeria sake of di kind pesin Eedris Abdulkareem be.

"Na pesin wey dey always call on di leaders to support anytin Nigeria. Sake of di changemaker wey im be, e no go make sense for am to go for medical tourism abroad,” Myke Pam tok.

Myke Pam say Eedris Abdulkareem go bounce back and continue to fight for di oppressed.

"Im go continue to be who im be, e go continue to be di voice of di voiceless, e go continue to fight for di oppressed.

"And lend im voice weneva e dey required to take di Nigerian music industry and di nation to greater height," Myke Pam add.

How Eedris Abdulkareem kidney palava waka

Myke Pam wey be di chairman of di Rastafari Continental Council (RCC) for Nigeria say di rapper don dey diagnosed wit kidney failure two months before dem make am public.

Di RCC continental tok-tok pesin for Africa say Eedris Abdulkareem bin dey undergo dialysis since dem detect one reputable hospital for Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Myke Pam say dem suppose do di surgery on 27 July but di health officials bin no dey ready and ask for more time and ask dem to standby for di transplant wey fit take place anytime.

E say Eedris dey undergo dialysis three times weekly and bin dey abide by di doctor directives and required lifestyle changes.

Support from di public

Myke Pam say even though na prayer dem be ask di public to support wit afta di diagnosis, many pipo show interest to support wit money and dem open GoFundMe account for di rapper.

Na Dede Mabiaku and Marian Agbaje champion di GoFundMe campaign for Eedris Abdulkareem, Myke Pam tok.

Myke Pam say dem hold colloquium for Eedris Abdulkareem for Freedom Park two weeks ago and dem reveal to dem say di GoFundMe bin raise ova 4 million naira.

"We get friends and associate wey rise up to di occasion despite say we no ask dem.

"Nigerians na awesome pipo, we remain very grateful for wetin dem do. We no ask for financial support but Nigerians still come out to help, we dey very appreciative," Myke Pam tok.

Myke Pam also tank pipo wey reach out to Eedris Abdulkareem and im wife through messages and physical visits.

"We tank all Nigerians of goodwill wey reach out to Eedris and im wife for dis trying times. You no fit quantify dat kind of support. Na big support machine for dem, and we dey forever grateful," Myke Pam add.

Who be Eedris Abdulkareem?

Eedris Abdukareem dey popular for songs wey dey address political, societal and cultural issues for Nigeria.

Im full name na Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja.

Dem born Eedris for 1974. Im perform wit hip-hop and The Remedies from 1997 until dem split for 2002.

Im continue as solo artiste and release di album P.A.S.S. (Pains And Stress = Success) for 2002. Later di same year, im release one album wey dem title Mr. Lecturer. Di title track of dat album address sex for grades mata for Nigerian colleges and universities.

For im response to im temporary ban from di music scene for 2005, di ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner release anoda album, ‘Letter to Mr President’ wia im address President Obasanjo on corruption mata for di kontri.

“Stand up make we fight dis corruption.

Jaga Jaga no be insult, e mean say things don spoil.