Tuesday UCL round of 16 fixtures: Match details & prediction

one hour wey don pass

Uefa champions League round of 16 matches go return on Tuesday and Wednesday dis week.

Thirty-two teams bin enta di Champions League, but now na 16 teams remain to compete for di trophy.

Any team wey win dia tie for dis stage go make am to di last eight - di quarter finals.

See team news, fixtures, predictions, how to watch and kick off time.

Tuesday February 14th Champions League fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Where to watch PSG vs Bayern for TV

Fans fit watch di match for Supersports on DSTV if you wan watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

All di games go kick off by 9:00pm West African Time.

Possible line-ups for PSG vs Bayern

PSG: Donnarumma; Danilo, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Fabián Ruiz, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha; Messi, Neymar

Go miss next match if dem collect card: Sergio Ramos, Verratti

Bayern: Sommer; Cancelo, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Coman; Müller

Go miss next match if dem collect card:: Kimmich, Mazraoui

Wetin di coaches tok?

Christophe Galtier, PSG tell Uefa.co say: "Bayern na good side, na team wey don win eviritin.

PSG dey use two systems and I feel say we fit start to use one third in matches against teams of a certain level.

I go ask di coaching staff to work on a new option. We need to find di most balanced model wey go allow us to get di ball as quickly as possible."

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach tell Uefa say: "Paris na difficult opponent: we no get any reward for our perfect group stage campaign. Just like us, dem get a lot of world-class players, but dis na Champions League, so e dey expected say no easy opponent dey for di round of 16."

Form guide

PSG

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LLWWDW

Where dem dey: 1st for Ligue 1

Bayern

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDDD

Where dem stand: 1st in Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

PSG vs Bayern prediction

Football expert Bolarinwa Olajide tell BBC Pidgin say dis game between two European giants go sweet.

Bayern bin experience a poor run by dia high standard with three consecutive draws, but dat poor form don change now.

Bayern dey always do well for dis stage of di competition, dem don qualify nine out of ten times.

I dey expect a tight game for di first-leg.

Prediction: 2-2

Where to watch Milan vs Tottenham for TV

Possible line-ups Milan vs Tottenham

Milan: Mirante; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Bennacer, Krunić, Theo Hernández; Rafael Leão, Giroud

Go miss next match if dem collect card: Ballo, Krunić, Tomori

Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Sarr, Perišić; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Go miss next match if dem collect card: Bentancur, Dier, Lenglet

Form guide

Milan

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLLLLD

Where dem dey for table: 5th for Serie A

Tottenham

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWWLL

Where dem dey for table: 5th for Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Wetin di coaches tok

Stefano Pioli, Milan coach tell Uefa.com say: "You no fit expect to find easy rivals for di last 16, but we go do our best to prepare: dem be exciting rivals.

Tottenham dey very compact and organised wit really strong individuals and wit many [players] wey know Milan and Italian soccer. In theory, I feel say di clash go dey even."

Antonio Conte, Tottenham coach tell Uefa.com: "Di Champions League na tournament wia anytin fit happun.

We know our opponents be important opponent but we know say di game go dey balanced."

Milan vs Tottenham prediction

Antonio Conte get big work to lift dis im Spurs side against AC Milan, sake of dia form dis year.

Meanwhile, AC Milan record sef for di last-16 stage in five of dia previous six appearances for di competition dey bad, dem neva pass di stage.

Tottenham form too poor as well, and dem dey go into dis game afta dem lose to Leicester City.