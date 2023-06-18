I go expose my pikin to homelessness - William

Di Prince of Wales say im pikin dem "go definitely dey exposed" to homelessness as e dey prepare to launch one new project on di issue.

For one Sunday Times interview, Prince William reveal say e wan make dem know "some of us need helping hand".

Di prince say e bin dey think about di right time to take dem to one homeless shelter, like im mother Princess Diana do with am aged 11.

E don dey set to launch a new five-year project wey go tackle di issue dis month.

Di interview dey come as di Kensington Palace release one new portrait of di Prince as e dey smile with im three pikin to mark Father's Day.

For im first newspaper interview as Prince of Wales, e tell di Sunday Times say e don speak to im pikin dem , Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, during di school run about pipo wey dem fit see siddon outside supermarkets.

E say: "When I comot dis morning, one of di things I bin dey think na when be di right time to bring George or Charlotte or Louis to a homeless organisation?'

"I think wen I fit balance am with dia schooling, dem go definitely dey exposed to am. On di school run, we tok about wetin we see.

"When we bin dey London, driving backwards and forwards, we dey always see pipo siddon outside supermarkets and we go tok about am.

"I go say to di pikin dem , 'Why dem dey dia? Wetin dey happun?' I think na for our interests, na di right thing to do, to expose di pikin dem, at di right stage for di right dialogue, so dem go understand wella," e explain.

"Dem [go] grow up knowing dat actually, do you know wetin, some of us dey very fortunate, some of us need a little bit of a helping hand, some of us need to do a bit more where we fit to help others improve dia lives."

Wia dis foto come from, The Passage

Di prince go follow di footsteps of im mama, Diana, Princess of Wales, wey carry am and im brother for 1993 to visit one London homeless shelter run by di Passage, an organisation wey im now be di patron.

Earlier dis year e bin recall di experience and say: "My mama bin introduce me to di cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I dey really glad say she do.

"I think she go dey disappointed say we still no dey further on, in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing am, dan when she bin dey interested and involved."

Later dis month di prince go launch "a really big project" from im and im wife charity, di Royal Foundation. E dey hope say e go provide "living conditions up and down di kontri wey improve pipo lives wey need dat first ring of di ladder".

E go be new advocacy for di prince wey primarily campaign and speak up on di issue of mental health for recent years.

E say e dey particularly concern about youth homelessness, and part of im project go be about preventing dat. Di number of 16 to 24-year-olds homeless or at risk of homelessness na 122,000, according to Centrepoint's freedom of information requests to councils.

"For me, 122,000 na figure wey dey way too high," e tok. "We need to get ahead of di curve to stop dis becoming more and more fixed."

Di prince also reveal wen asked "absolutely" plans dey for social housing on di Duchy of Cornwall - di estate given to di heir of di throne, wey povide am with an income.

Di royal speak to di newspaper after dem open one homelessness-charity project for young pipo in work or apprenticeships wey need help finding affordable housing.

Prince William, wey also be patron of homeless charity Centrepoint, previously make headlines sleeping rough for Blackfriars, London, for one night to highlight di plight of homelessness.