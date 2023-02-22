How you fit lose your UK citizenship?

one hour wey don pass

Shamima Begum don lose her appeal against di goment decision to remove her British citizenship and dem don ban her from UK, wey mean say she no go still fit come back di kontri.

Ms Begum, wey be 23-year-old now, bin comot UK wen she be teenager to join di Islamic State (IS) group for Syria.

Who be Shamima Begum?

Wetin we call dis foto, Shamima Begum na teenager wen she leave UK to join di Islamic State group

Ms Begum na one of di three east London schoolgirls wey travel go Syria for 2015 to support di IS group.

Dem born her for UK and her parents get Bangladeshi heritage, she be 15 wen she comot di kontri.

Dem remove her citizenship on di ground of national security for 2019.

Wetin be citizenship?

Citizenship na legal status.

If pesin na UK citizen, e get di legal right to live for di kontri, and to get access to services like welfare, education and healthcare. Dem also fit vote.

Citizenship also na identity, and e dey often form part of pesin sense of self and belonging.

Some pipo wey no be citizens get di right to live for di UK permanently and many of dem get di same rights.

Those kain pipo get "settled status" or "leave to remain".

How dem fit remove pesin citizenship?

Di goment get di power to remove pesin UK citizenship in certain circumstances:

If e dey "for di public good" and no go make dem stateless

Di pesin obtain di citizenship through fraud

If dia actions fit harm UK interests and dem fit claim citizenship elsewhere

Dem don use di power against members of proscribed organisations like al-Qaeda or di Islamic State group, or those wey obtain dia British citizenship fraudulently.

Di pesin must also dey eligible to apply for citizenship for anoda kontri. UK get responsibilities under international law to avoid leaving pipo stateless.

Di Nationality and Borders Act make am easier for di home secretary, in certain circumstances, to remove citizenship without telling di pesin in question. Dat kain circumstances include national security concerns or if di individual don dey prosecuted for a serious crime.

Wia dis foto come from, Tauqir Sharif Wetin we call dis foto, Tauqir Sharif bin start to work for one charity for Syria for 2012

Tauqir Sharif, one aid worker from Walthamstow, also lost im citizenship for national security reasons. E move go Syria for 2012 wit im wife, and dem collect im citizenship for 2017.

Di Home Office say Mr Sharif bin get links to one group wey align wit al-Qaeda, but e deny di claim, and called the system "unfair" and "racist".

Wetin happun for di Shamima Begum case?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo bin protest against di Nationality and Borders Bill on 17 February 2022

For February 2020, one tribunal rule say removing Ms Begum citizenship dey lawful because she be " citizen of Bangladesh by descent", so removing her British nationality no go make her stateless.

Bangladesh say dat no be di case, and dem no go allow her enta di kontri.

For February 2021, di Supreme Court decide say Ms Begum no go fit return to di UK to appeal against di decision.

Lawyers for Ms Begum – wey remain for one camp wey armed guards dey control for northern Syria -challenge di removal of her citizenship for di Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC).

Dem argue say di decision dey unlawful, as e no consider whether na child victim of trafficking she be.

On 22 February 2023, di SIAC rule say while credible case dey say Ms Begum na victim of trafficking and sexual exploitation wen she go Syria for 2015, dat no stand for di way of di home secretary to strip her off her British citizenship, because she don subsequently become a threat.

Di ruling mean say Ms Begum still dey barred from entering di UK. But dis fit no be di end of di legal challenge – e dey likely make Ms Begum carry her case go di Court of Appeal.

How many pipo don dey stripped off dia citizenship?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di total figures no dey readily available.

However di Home Office tok say between 2010 and 2018, dem collect di citizenship of average of 19 pipo per year where e dey "conducive to di public good", and an average of 17 pipo a year sake of fraud.

Research by di immigration law website Free Movement see say dem remove more dan 460 pipo citizenship between 2006 and 2020 - 175 for national security reasons, and 289 for fraud.

What about oda kontris?

US-born citizens status no fit dey revoked because citizenship na birth right wey dey guaranteed for di US constitution.

However, naturalised US citizens – dat is, pipo wey migrate come di US – dem fit remove dia nationality for a few reasons, including being members of a proscribed group, and if dem obtain dia US citizenship through fraud.

For Australia, dem fit remove pesin citizenship on national security grounds, if dem be dual citizen of another nation.

Dem fit remove citizenship for treason, disloyalty and oda national security reasons in 14 EU states, including Greece, France and Romania. Dem also fit remove am without notice for di Netherlands.